Heineken aims to increase its renewable electricity and thermal energy in production from 14% (currently) to 70% by 2030. And to set new carbon emission reduction target using its 'Drop a C' program for packaging, cooling and distribution processes.

The Dutch brewing company says that they want to make a change towards renewable energy and hence would not require purchasing unbundled certificates in bids to achieve its carbon emission reduction targets.

While this commitment by Heineken may be figurative to BP’s renewable energy proposal for 2040, 29% of Heineken's total electricity globally comes from renewable energy. And 5-folds growth to the green energy source would be proposing 100% renewable energy-source electricity for Heineken globally.

The company has proved a lot of strength lately to make an energy transition into a carbon-neutral source – green energy. A 3.3-MW solar capacity operates a Heineken brewery in Massafra, Italy. And in 2013, Heineken installed 3,632 solar panels at their Wieckse beer brewery, Netherlands, which generates 850,000KWh electricity yearly. A solar company, REC says that the project is the first installation of its kind completed in the Netherlands without government subsidies or feed-in tariffs. Heineken's plants in Singapore and Austria are reportedly running production using a huge percentage of renewable energy.

"An image of the sun has figured prominently in the centre of our brand logo for years, so actually using solar energy to produce the power required for brewing our beers is both a dream come true and a logical step for Wieckse," says Marie Monique van der Salm for Heineken.

At the announcement, Heineken's chairman and CEO, Jean-François van Boxmeer says, “Now is the right time to set ourselves new targets. When I visit our breweries I want to see that we are brewing with real green energy and that we are not achieving our reduction targets by buying unbundled certificates.”

Since 2008, Heineken has reduced its carbon emission by 41%, making the company to achieve its 2020 carbon emission targets in production earlier.

Heineken plans to reveal its new target for carbon emission reduction for cooling, packing and distribution in 2008. According to Environmental Leader, This will be "the first time" Heineken is including packaging in emission reduction plans since it represents the most significant production process with huge carbon emission. Heineken also admitted that tackling packaging will be challenging due to the potential behaviour of consumers and its broad coordination in the brewery industry.

“Collaboration will be needed to increase the recycling rate of materials used in cans and bottles, reduce the amount of glass and other materials used in packaging, and to support suppliers to move to renewable energy in their factories,” Boxmeer said. “Beyond production, distribution and cooling, we are also going to take a close look at our packaging, because it represents a significant portion of our carbon footprint. Packaging is an area where reductions will be harder to achieve because we simply cannot do this alone. We invite our business partners and others to work with us to reduce emissions across our business."

While we look out to applaud Heineken by 2030, we would be kind to realize how massive the project is. Heineken operates over 165 breweries in more than 70 countries.