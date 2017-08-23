Google Walmart partnership will provide an online shopping voice assistant

We live in an era wherein online shopping is the most preferred way of shopping by a majority of people in the world. Adding to this, all these e-commerce portals offer attractive deals which add to the preference given to this mode of purchase. This practice is beneficial for the customers but has adverse effects on the retailers. Portals like Amazon.com Inc. not only offer great discounts but also a wide range of products at one place. It helps save cost and time spent on going around the city looking for a particular object. Whereas on the internet, you can find any kind of object you need by just one click. In order to keep up with the trend of online shopping, the Google Walmart partnership has materialized.

Once almost every object every imaginable is up on the internet for sale, you might wonder that what is next in the tech field. But it is rightly said, technology never fails to surprise us. It offers another way to shop which will only make you a lazy person. We have often marveled upon how you can own anything by simply clicking on it on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. Now even the click isn’t necessary. Just express your desire to purchase a certain product verbally and the order will be placed.

Google Walmart partnership to compete with Amazon

News about the Google Walmart partnership did the rounds on Wednesday when both the companies officially announced it. According to the announcement, the goods by Walmart can now be ordered online with the help of a voice assistant. The technology for the same will be backed up by Google’s online shopping portal, Google Express. This is the first time that Walmart has agreed to sell its products online. Despite being one of the most famous retail chains across the globe, it had to give in to tech advances. Amazon.com, in particular, has adversely affected the business of almost all kinds of retailers worldwide. This is why a number of them had to launch their online shopping portal as well. Same is the case with Walmart.

Once the Google Walmart partnership starts providing services, its customers can use the “Easy Reorder” feature by Walmart. For this feature to materialize, Walmart will use the platform of Google Express. This will give its customers the liberty to order any kind of product by simply saying it out loud. Along with this, Google has also planned to discontinue its membership fees. This is in accordance with the fact that people will move to other portals instead of spending money on such fees.