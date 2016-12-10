Google to go Green by 2017 by Using Renewable Energy

Google announced that it will run completely on renewable energy by the year 2017. The international tech giant made this statement in an official blog post this week. According to this blog post, all of the Google offices as well as data centers will run on renewable energy. Such a decision would enable a major change in the energy consumption of the world as Google is a humongous company with widespread operating offices. By replacing the sources of energy of all these workplaces, the harm caused to the atmosphere due to traditional sources of energy can also be avoided.

Studies show that the offices of Google consume as much energy as the city of San Francisco in the U.S. This means that a tremendous amount of energy is being consumed by a single company which is fatal for the environment and also the sources of energy.

Details about Google using renewable energy as a resource

It is practically inconvenient to set up a solar plant or wind farm with a direct connection to Google offices. Keeping this in mind, the company is purchasing renewable energy from various sources. Moreover, the company has already signed deals with a number of companies which are renewable energy suppliers. These companies will then invest in new infrastructure to provide Google with eco-friendly energy in place of fossil fuels.

Currently, Google has invested in 20 projects producing renewable energy from across the globe. These projects are in countries like Chile, U.S., and Sweden. The investment can a better move than spending the finance of the company of fossil fuels which emit carbon into the atmosphere.

In its official blog post, Google claims that this is just the beginning of its green project. The company is confident that it will achieve the target of sourcing all its offices with renewable energy by 2017. Though this decision is not a sudden one, the company was working on this sustainable plan since 2010. All the projects from around the world will produce 5.7 terawatt-hours of energy per year.

Sustainable energy is good for business as well

Google’s senior vice president for the technical infrastructure, Urs Holzle states that the project to replace carbon energy with renewable energy is to reduce the carbon footprint of the company and address climate change. But when they began working on the project, they realized that the step was beneficial to them from the business point of view as well. With a supply of renewable energy, it will cut down the expenditure on other forms of energy. This motivated the company to plan the project in a better manner.

Google states that it is spending $3.5 billion in the infrastructure investment of renewable energy worldwide. Out of this, two third of the finance is invested in U.S. itself. This investment has made Google the biggest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world.