 

Google Announces $150 Million for Vaccine Distribution

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


15 hours ago


RELATED POST

Google to invest $10 billion as competition heats up in India

Google to invest $10 billion as competition heats up in India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s congressional hearing reportedly on December 5th

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s congressional hearing reportedly on December 5th

Google’s “Everything as One” approach leads to merger of Android and Chrome OS

Google’s “Everything as One” approach leads to merger of Android and Chrome OS




Alphabet-company Google has announced $150 million to promote vaccine education and equitable distribution of the vaccine. It will also open up centers to serve as vaccination sites.

The company will help to find locally relevant information, including when and where to get the vaccine.

Google has an Ad Grants Crisis Relief Program that works with government agencies and global non-governmental organizations run critical public service health announcements. Google is also granting an additional $100 million for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization, and nonprofits around the globe. It plans to invest another $50 million in partnership with public health agencies to reach underserved communities with vaccine-related content and information.

Google Mays may display COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Centers

The vaccine distribution in the US is not going at the rate it was expected to. Data shows the people of color and rural communities are finding access difficult. To help, Google has committed $5 million in grants to organizations addressing racial and geographic disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations, including Morehouse School of Medicine and the CDC Foundation.

Google COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Center

Searches for “vaccines near me” have increased 5x since the beginning of the year. Google wants to make sure that COVID-19 vaccination locations will be available in Google Search and Maps, starting with Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, with more states and countries to come.

Information on documentation and other requirements will be available, along with who is eligible. It has partnered with VaccineFinder, an initiative of Boston Children’ Hospital and other authoritative sources, such as government agencies and retail pharmacies, to gather vaccination location information and make it available.

“Getting vaccines to billions of people won’t be easy, but it’s one of the most important problems we’ll solve in our lifetimes,” Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog post.

Google has expanded its information search for local vaccination centers to more than 40 countries and dozens of languages, with more in the pipeline Soon a “Get The Facts” initiative across Google and YouTube is in the works for more authoritative information on vaccines. Google launched the vaccine information panels in search in the UK in December, listing information on each individual vaccine. They’re similar to the info panels it used to share facts about Covid-19 and treatment centers.

Select Google facilities—such as buildings, parking lots and open spaces will be made available as vaccination centers whenever required. Sites in Los Angeles and San Francisco in California will be opened with the help of One Medical. Centers are also planned in Washington and New York City.

These centers will be opened based on the availability of vaccines.

Google Cloud is helping healthcare organizations, retail pharmacies, logistics companies, and public sector institutions make use of innovative technologies to speed up the delivery of vaccines. Google AI is being used for traffic and weather updates by logistics companies for transportation. Google tech tools help facilitate pre-screening, scheduling and follow up too.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing business magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Access liquidity pushes capital market frenzy
Market Analysis

Access liquidity pushes capital market frenzy

Companies have raised over $400 billion in the first three weeks of 2021 as stimulus packages from governments and central banks have led to...
14 hours ago
Banking Industry Leaders Face Tough Choices
Market Analysis

Banking Industry Leaders Face Tough Choices

The earnings season in Europe starts this week, and the banking industry executives are sure to come under fire from shareholders, boards an...
1 day ago
Panasonic enters a $22 billion vaccine storage race with ultracold carrier
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Panasonic enters a $22 billion vaccine storage race with ultracold carrier

Panasonic received several requests from European and American logistics companies to cure test ultra-cold freezer box. This freezer contain...
3 days ago
Orange Telecom to sell 50 % fiber assets for $1.58 million
Technology

Orange Telecom to sell 50 % fiber assets for $1.58 million

Orange, the French multinational telecommunications corporation, has agreed to sell part of its fixed fiber assets to a consortium of three ...
3 days ago
Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Year
Strategic Thinking

Books Bill Gates Wants You to Read This Year

Have you been waiting for the most-anticipated roundups of the year – books Bill Gates recommends? Well, here it is. ...
3 days ago
Amazon to host pop-up vaccination clinic in Seattle HQ
Manufacturing & Retail

Amazon to host pop-up vaccination clinic in Seattle HQ

Amazon Inc. plans to set up a pop-up clinic at its Seattle headquarters on January 24 to help vaccinate 2,000 eligible members of the publi...
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More