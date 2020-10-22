GM’s Iconic off-roader GMC Hummer EV breaks the internet on debut

General Motors has entered the electric vehicles fray with the debut of its first-ever all-electric pickup, the GMC Hummer EV.

To come up with an electric eco-friendly version is a masterstroke for the brand.

Positioned against Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, the 2022 GMC Hummer will have “no limits” and “no equals,” the automaker said in its virtual release.

The Tuesday night reveal was followed by enough advances bookings to sell out Edition 1 within 10 minutes. Another 3,000 potential buyers are on a waiting list, and still more making reservations for later versions of the truck, revealed the company officials. A Hummer SUV also is in the works.

The new Hummer’s muscle power is a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of stump-pulling torque. But along with its weighty debit, the price is as staggering— at around $113,000 for the Edition 1.

GMC brand head Duncan Aldred called it “the ultimate expression of performance and capabilities.” He says it will attract not only electric vehicle fans “but people who haven’t thought about electric (who) will be drawn to this vehicle because of what it can do.”

Design wises it carries the same exterior and interior tough look of the older Hummers. GM discontinued its production in 2010 though it still holds the rights to the trademark, after some financial difficulties and also its gas-guzzling capacity was not appreciated by environmentalists.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has recently been vociferous about how GM is “on a path to an all-electric future." The automaker plans to have at least 20 electric models in showrooms around the world by 2023, along with its Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

The Hummer and the new SUV planned as a follow up will share the same new “architecture,” but will have a flexible platform that will allow for different battery packs, motor configurations, and bodies.

The Edition 1 will carry three motors, one upfront and two on the rear axle. Their power will be comparable to the 2021 GMC Sierra pickup, which gives 360 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque in the 6.0-liter V-8 gas engine, and 445 hp and 910 lb-ft in the 6.6-liter turbodiesel.

The Hummer’s battery pack will be of 200 kilowatt-hours and the debut model will deliver over 350 miles per charge, said the automaker. The truck is fitted with the all-new GM Ultium battery technology and an 800-volt system that can tap the newest public 350-kilowatt chargers. That will permit a driver to add another 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Full charging times have not yet been released. Also, EPA ratios are still awaited for the model.

The Hummer is positioned as an all-terrain rough and tough vehicle. It comes with underbody “rock sliders” to prevent damage while crossing rough terrain. The truck has the capacity to increase its ground clearance six inches to handle deep water, rocks or ruts.

The three-motors allow it to “crabwalk,” or drive diagonally, whether to simplify parking or maneuver in tough off-road situations. It comes equipped with 18 cameras to aid in the maneuvers. It can even execute a tight circle with its four-wheel drive.

There are some other versions of the Hummer which will be priced starting at $79,000. The Hummer EV will go on sale in fall, 2021 with the expensive Edition 1 model; less expensive trims will come into the picture starting in 2022.

Competition in the segment is toughing up with Chevrolet planning to launch one, Ford has an EV version of its F-150 coming and Fiat Chrysler is expected to follow with its Ram brand. There are some new entrants too such as Rivian with the R1T, Bollinger with the B2, the Nikola Badger, and the Lordstown Endurance. And,

Tesla’s Cybertruck — the ultimate electric truck for which advance orders are still rolling in, boasts the automaker.