GM showcases EV Cadillac Lyriq with proprietary Ultium Batteries

General Motors Corp. unveiled its electric crossover Cadillac Lyriq at the GM electric vehicles event, recently. The carmaker called the Lyriq “not a concept car but a precursor.” The vehicle will make its full debut in April this year. The crossover luxury EV is primarily on display to showcase the proprietary Ultium batteries that the company has developed. It will probably go on sale in mid-2021.

“Our team accepted the challenge to transform product development at GM and position our company for an all-electric future,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “What we have done is build a multi-brand, multi-segment EV. Strategy with economies of scale that rival our full-size truck business with much less complexity and even more flexibility.”

GM teased an unnamed car in January with similar features. Lyriq carries a modified version of the Cadillac badge like the teaser. There are the same set of vertical Led lights and an arching roof with an angled rear window. Lyriq has a long wheelbase and wraparound taillights.

Cadillac Lyric: First Electric SUV from GM’s Lux Brand

The Lyriq carries the company’s Ultium batteries, which are capable of giving 50 kWh to 200 kWh and can give 400 miles or 644 kilometers on a charge with 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds. The interior of the car is spacious with four seats and a rearseat touchscreen. The console has a 34-inch curved OLED display that has the standard high tech infotainment features and the usual dashboard gauges.

GM has developed a motor system that can support front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and performance all-wheel drive applications. It is not clear if Lyriq is a 4-wheel drive but is expected to be one.

Ultium-powered EVs are designed for Level 2 and DC fast charging. They will have 400-volt battery packs and up to 200kW fast-charging capability. Though not specified it may also come with GMs super cruise adaptive cruise control technology that was announced for its Chevrolet Bolt EV at the same event. GM has announced that 22 of its new EV models will be carrying this super cruise feature by 2023.

Cadillac Lyriq Production Details

The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant will be building the Lyriq model. GM is investing $2.2 billion for EV production at the manufacturing site.

GM’s electric vehicle strategy relies on a modular propulsion system and a flexible EV platform run on its proprietary Ultium batteries. GM hopes to compete in all segments of the EV market through its proprietary batteries and modular system—be it affordable transportation, a luxury car or high-performance trucks. The modular system will give GM economies of scale and reduce costs too.

“Thousands of GM scientists, engineers and designers are working to execute a historic reinvention of the company,” said GM President Mark Reuss at the event. “They are on the cusp of delivering a profitable EV business that can satisfy millions of customers.”

The Ultium battery storage can be stacked both horizontally and vertically allowing engineers to make optimal use for storage depending on the vehicle design.

It is predicted that the EV volumes will more than double to 3 million units in the US from 2025 to 2030. There will be more charging stations coming up all over, and the cost of EVs will also fall, further driving the demand for EVs.

GM hopes to monetize its battery technology by integrating it into the manufacturing process and licensing it to other vehicle makers.

GM did not specify the pricing for the Lyriq, but it is expected to cost between $75,000 and $90,000 for its base and luxury models. The company expects to sell more than 1 million EVs by 2025.

GM Cadillac Lyriq Release Date

The Lyriq, which will debut in April will be followed by the Ultium-powered GMC HUMMER EV, which will be launched on May 20. Production is expected to begin in Fall 2021 at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.