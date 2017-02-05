Gear Up To Tear Up: Comedy is the key for Popular Super Bowl Ads

We’re two days out from the Super Bowl LI, the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL), where the New England Patriots will square off against Atlanta Falcons. Whether you’re into it for the Panthers, the Patriots, the ale, or simply the killer takeout wings, everyone gets excited for the Super Bowl. And because no Sunday showdown is complete without the popular Super Bowl ads, a plethora of brands have made their big reveal before the big game itself.

So far, 50 high-profile ad spots are on the line for national broadcast on the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet on this Sunday. This year, securing a 30-second spot will cost $7 million on average, according to Variety. Fox sold over 90 percent of the ad inventory for the broadcast of Super Bowl LI from Houston, Texas. Within a decade, the Super Bowl ad rates have whizzed from $1 million to $5 million for each 30-second ad slot. Some of its long-time sponsors like Avocados From Mexico, Audi, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Coca-Cola, Snickers, and Walt Disney have bought up multiple slots like every year. Getting rid of the last 20 to 25 slots, however, was slower than expected. On December 4, 2013, the network announced it had sold out all of its inventory, while this year, Fox still had a decent chunk of commercial time left a week before the big game.

Comedy in in Vogue

In 2017, the biggest challenge has been keeping politics away and navigating through the chaos and divisiveness. The Super Bowl, traditionally seen as the unofficial American holiday for the people of the nation to come together in a celebration of family, friends, and football, has forced big-ticket advertisers to eschew using the stage to create political commentary.

Advertisers have figured the best approach often comes down to using ‘humor’. That being the case, big-ticket brands seeking goodwill are leaving no stones unturned into making light and airy commercials. South Korean auto-maker Kia turned to comedian Melissa McCarthy to promote the newly launched eco-friendly 2017 Niro crossover. The Skittles "Romance" Super Bowl 51 commercial puts a funny spin on teen romance, where a boy and a girl are having an unusual Romeo and Juliet balcony moment.

A majority of the deep-pocketed brands are driven by their desire to stand out from the flurry of spectacular commercials. Mars Inc.’s Snickers is planning to air the first-ever live Super Bowl commercial that will feature a horse. (Let’s see how this one turns out!)

For smaller brands like Fiji water, the commercial break is an opportunity to build brand awareness. This year for Super Bowl LI, it has created a computer-generated elephant Ernie (voiced by WWE star John Cena) which will promote the health benefits of its nuts.

From celebrity yearbook photos coming to life to Humpty Dumpty doing his taxes on a wall, this Sunday’s showdown is expected to be nothing less than the annual championship game for the most popular Super Bowl commercial.

Some of the most popular Super Bowl ads of all time are: Apple’s “1894”, Wendy’s “Where’s the Beef?”, Pepsi’s “Cindy Crawford Ad”, Budweiser’s “Lost Dog”, and Volkswagen’s “The Force”.

Who will take home the trophy for the most popular Super Bowl Commercial? We’ll leave you to it.