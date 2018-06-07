Future Cadillac Line-up Will Feature Super Cruise by 2020

General Motors introduced semi-autonomous technology, Super Cruise in Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, last fall. On Wednesday, the Detroit automaker announced to roll out Super Cruise to all Cadillac models by 2020. Further, the company is also planning to stretch this hands-free driving technology to other General Motor models post 2020. The announcement is made after a week when Softbank declared to invest $2.25 billion in GM driverless car Cruise.

Mark Reuss, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, revealed these plans at the Intelligent Transportation Society’s annual conference in Detroit on June 6.

He said, “The expansion of Super Cruise and V2X communications technology demonstrates Cadillac’s commitment to innovation, and to making customers’ lives better,” Reuss said. “GM is just as committed to ushering in a new era of personal transportation, and technologies like these will enable it.”

GM Super Cruise Technology

Cadillac has become a pioneer in developing groundbreaking innovations in autos. Super Cruise is the world's first true hands-free driving assistance for the highway. The Super Cruise technology makes use of precision LiDAR map data, high precision GPS, and an incredible driver attention system. All these integrated to an interconnected system of camera and radar sensors. Super Cruise needs an active OnStar service plan with emergency services to operate.

Unlike Tesla’s autonomous driving mode, Super Cruise drivers always need to remain alert and not engage in any other handheld gadget. Using the driver attention system, the vehicle hints the driver that they may need to take over the control of steering while changing lanes or other adverse cases.

Here, the eye tracker on the steering keeps track of driver activities. It can stop on the car automatically if it identifies that the driver is not attentive. In a way, the technology is less superior to the AutoPilot mode installed in other cars, yet safer for human lives when compared to them.

The Cadillac owners can drive hands-free for an extended period on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada.

V2X Communications Technology

Adding to Super Cruise, Cadillac will also offer vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications in a mass-volume crossover by 2023. Similar to Super Cruise expansion, even this technology will envelop the entire Cadillac’s portfolio.

GM stated in a post that Cadillac introduced vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications on the CTS sedan previous year. This Internet of Things concept let automobiles talk to each other using Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) technology. The GM innovation brand aims to broaden the scope of this technology to vehicle-to-everything communications (V2X).

Establishing the Basic Safety Message as a foundation, V2V can be extended to the transport infrastructure and other roadway users (such as cyclists, pedestrians), eventually creating a V2X ecosystem. Implementing V2X communications will save thousands of lives lost in the road crashes. The V2X technology will enable compatible vehicles to receive notifications regarding hazardous road conditions, traffic light statuses, changing work zones and more. Moreover, the drivers will be alerted to possible threats with a range of nearly 1,000 feet, in time to avoid an accident.

