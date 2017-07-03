Funding Circle on an All-time High, Appoints New CFO

Remember the talk you had with your father when you were moving out wherein he warned you to be very careful about whom you trust with your money? At that time you would have thought that all this talk is hogwash but after one bad incident, you realized that he was probably right. One needs to be very careful about whom does he trust with his money or even lend money from. Finance is one such issue which can make or break a relationship, be it personal or professional. This makes it essential to have utmost trust on a person or an organization which is involved in your financial activities. Funding Circle has achieved the reputation of a trustworthy financial organization within the span of a few years.

Since its inception in 2010, Funding Circle went on to become the biggest peer-to-peer lender not only in U.K. but also tops the list on a global scale. The money-lending firm has established a great level of faith among its customers that they blindly trust the organization for their financial needs. Initially, the lending platform only focused on small businesses. But as he gradually expanded itself, it has also appointed a more efficient set of leaders. The most prominent one among them is Sean Glithero, who will join the team as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Funding Circle’s progress report

Usually, we witness a significant change in leadership roles in notable companies when there is or might be a downfall. But here it’s the other way round. It seems that Funding Circle is on a growth spurt according to the numbers this year. The company has created a record for itself. This firm has already lent more than $1 billion in the first half of 2017 to companies worldwide. In the past seven years, the company has lent almost $4 billion to more than 32,000 business houses in the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

Recently in May, Funding Circle received a full authorization grant by the regulator of the Financial Conduct Authority. Considering all these aspects, Sean Glithero stepped down as the CFO of Auto Trader and joined Funding Circle. Auto Trader is the largest digital automotive marketplace of U.K. and Glithero has been rendering his services here since 2012. Glithero states that the business models of both the companies are quite similar. This is because they are digital and follow a collaborative culture. Through this, Glithero assures to derive the best results possible.