Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Prototype fastracks a quarter mile at 8.87 seconds

The latest to make a claim to the fast track fame is Ford, which says that its Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype made through a quarter mile in just 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour and reached 1,502 peak wheel horsepower.

Electric vehicles were initially touted as the alternative fuel efficient answer to the gas guzzling environment polluting cars and SUVS. Now with their position established as the answer to all fuel woes and tech marvels in their rights, the EVs are now competing in the racing stakes.

More EV makers are now manufacturing vehicles that demonstrate their accelerating capabilities. The latest to make a claim to the fast track fame is Ford, which says that its Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype made through a quarter-mile in just 8.27 seconds at 168 miles per hour and reached 1,502 peak wheel horsepower.

"Since revealing the car, we’ve continued to fine-tune it and now know we're just scratching the surface of what we may be able to achieve with this much electric horsepower in a drag racing setting,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

Cascadia Motion collaborated with the company to power the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 with four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to a pair of DS-250-115s, giving four motors total and spinning at up to 10,000 revolutions per minute. These motor-inverter packages run at 800 volts and up to 700 amps, with a maximum output of 350kW per motor.

The chassis had to be adjusted to accommodate the sheer power, which MLe, Ford’s build and integration collaborator for the project, delivered with input from Ford Performance’s longtime Cobra Jet build collaborators at Watson.

"It's been a great but challenging project for all of us at Ford Performance,” said Rushbrook. “The opportunities to learn with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, as well as the Mustang Mach-E 1400 we recently introduced, gives us great insight into what may be possible in high-performance all-electric vehicles for Ford going forward. We are very interested in continuing to work with NHRA to determine how electrification can be part of the sport and to show off the Cobra Jet 1400 at max power in due course as regulations develop.”

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 will test its strength at the US Nationals, the drag racing competition, where it will first run in public this weekend. Bob Tasca III will pilot the prototype against two-time Funny Car champion and FOX broadcaster Tony Pedregon, who will drive one of Ford’s internal combustion engine Mustang Cobra Jets,

"Drag racing has always been where Detroit proves its most advanced powertrains,” said Brad Gerber, V.P. sales and chief development officer, NHRA. “The U.S. Nationals is the sport’s quintessential stage for reaching enthusiasts wanting a glimpse at the future technology of performance vehicles. Our fans are fascinated by horsepower in all forms, and the electrification of an iconic vehicle like the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 shows that innovation at Ford Motor Company never rests. We look forward to seeing the Cobra Jet 1400 and continuing discussions with Ford about the future of electrification in drag racing."

The competition for speed among the EVs is strong. Lucind Motors and Tesla have both come up with cars with impressive track records. Lucid’s Air electric sedan, which will debut soon, can cover a quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds. It sits on a 1.080 hp engine.

The push for more up-market aspirational models has come from the new CEO, James Hackett, who took over Ford in 2017. According to him, the electric cars coming-out of the Ford stable, which seemed to be just meeting the Federal fuel norms, would be entirely lost in the competition from Tesla, General Motors, and others out there.

Ford said in its press statement that its strategy is to play to its strength by adding electric powertrains to its best-selling vehicles, including the Mustang, F-150 pickup, and its lineup of SUVs and commercial vans.

Ford revealed earlier that it is committed to investing more than $1.1 billion in the production of electric vehicles and will roll out 16 fully electric cars within five years.