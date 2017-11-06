Ford to test comfort with the help of a Robot Butt

There has always been an imposing threat by robots that soon they will take over the role of humans in various fields of life. This is why there are certain groups of people across the world that aren't really keen on the development of this arena. Yet we are often reassured stating that not everything can be automated. But the latest innovation by Ford slightly disagrees with this reassurance. This innovation clearly shows that maybe everything can’t be automated but a majority of things can. The American multinational automaker has come up with a robot butt to measure the comfort of a car.

Flashback to your primary school days. We have been taught that feelings of a human can’t be measured. But Ford is all set to challenge this rule as well. It will do so with the help of its robot butt which is mainly designed to measure the comfort of the seats in the Ford Fiesta. Usually, automakers take the help of people for feedback on the comfort of the car. But this robot butt will help speed up the process and Ford need not depend on humans for the same. The “Robutt” is based on a concept which originally came up in the 1930s. Since then, car manufacturers are using human equivalents to carry out testing.

Robot butt knows comfort the best

Up until now, Ford would gather a number of human subjects to observe how people get in and out of a car. The data would be collected through pressure maps which engineers would use to design cars. In order to simplify this process, robot butts were invented. Robutt has been designed by a German automation firm named Kuka. The dimensions of this robot are inspired by that of an average large man.



On an average, a driver goes in and out of a car around 25,000 times within the span of 10 years. The practical observation of this through human subjects is almost impossible. This is where the robot butt comes in handy. Robutt can carry out the same action the same number of times in just three weeks. This practice helps the designers observe the longevity of the seats in a short period of time. The use of such robots is on in the automaker’s factories situated in the continent of Europe. The company aims to find the perfect seat for its car which can be used in other models as well.