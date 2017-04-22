Ford Reveals Plan to Develop Fuel Efficiency to 54.5 Miles Per Gallon by 2025

For a majority of the average population of the world, a car is a comfortable means of transportation. This is in regard to the fact that only the esteemed class can afford the luxurious and highly updated cars that are coming out in the auto market every day. The rest are content with the easy availability of taxis or cars that fit in their budget. Whenever you purchase a car, there are two main prospects that you take into consideration apart from the price of the car. The first is the cost of maintenance that you will have to bear on a regular basis. The other one is the fuel efficiency of the car. Bearing this in mind, Ford reveals plans to ensure the best mileage possible.

The CEO of Ford, Mark Fields recently stated in an interview that the automaker is planning to create a benchmark in the field of fuel efficiency. He further added saying that Ford has created a target for itself in which it strives to attain an average fuel economy of 54.5 miles per gallon by the year 2025. This figure seems really impressive given the fact that the prices of fuel are on a constant rise. Along with this, Fields said that with respect to the talk that took place with the U.S. President Donald Trump, the plan to achieve the fuel efficiency standards with revised emissions levels is still on.

Ford reveals plans to balance fuel efficiency with emissions

Even though Ford reveals its future fuel efficiency plans, it is not a novel concept. The auto industry had come together in 2011 with the Obama Administration EPA and updated the CAFE standards. According to the new standards, the automakers would try to hit the 54.5 miles per gallon target by 2025. This agreement further states that all the participants would meet in 2018 for a “midterm review”. This review was in order to know the progress of all the parties towards achieving the decided goal. It would also give an idea about how realistic was the target keeping in mind latest technology and the economic conditions. This target was aborted after Trump was elected and brought in his new reforms. Despite this, Ford decided to achieve this target and take it up as a challenge.

Ford reveals that it has requested the Trump administration to restore the midterm review. This is as such efforts will be beneficial in the long run. Fields says that implementation of these standards does not simply happen by altering the technology of cars. It is a data-driven process where various aspects such as consumer demand and the technology level are taken into consideration. But the American automaker believes in working in the present and planning for the future. It is constant in its approach towards sustainability and will work for the same. The only aspect it wants to work upon is to merge its commitment to sustainability with the market realities.