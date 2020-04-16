Ford Announces Upgrades in Horsepower and Batteries for Mustang Mach E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is getting an upgrade in specs, according to the latest updates on the company’s dealership sites. There will be an increase in horsepower, torque, and kW output specs for all Mach-E models.

"We bring exciting news," a Mach-E Forum administrator said in a blog post. "The 2021 Mach-E specs on Ford's dealer training site (obtained from our dealer source) are now showing an increase in horsepower, torque and kW output specs for all Mach-E trims and models!"

Ford unveiled its much-awaited Mustang Mach-E SUV in November ahead of the LA Auto show. Ford opened booking for the Mach-E with a $500 deposit and managed to sell out the First Edition of the crossover E SUV. Its production schedule was by late 2020.

The document to the dealerships shows new power capacity for different versions of the Mach E. Here are all the updated power specs of the Ford Mustang Mach-E:

RWD Standard Range Mach-E:

266 hp / 317 lb-ft / 198 kW (+11 hp, +11 lb-ft, +8 kW from original specs)

RWD Extended Range Mach-E: 290 hp / 317 lb-ft / 216 kW (+8 hp, +11 lb-ft, +6 kW from original specs)

AWD Standard Range Mach-E: 266 hp / 428 lb-ft / 198 kW (+11 hp, +11 lb-ft, +8 kW from original specs)

AWD Extended Range Mach-E: 346 hp / 428 lb-ft / 258 kW (+14 hp, +11 lb-ft, +10 kW from original specs)



The upticks in numbers for all models in terms of horsepower and battery capacity is not too big. But even a small improvement goes a long way in any car, as it adds to the engine power and pickup.

Ford had earlier said that it would announce any improvements in the specs nearer to the Mach E launch. The launch date was slated for late 2020, but in spite of Ford being optimistic, it will be challenging to keep that date.

"The team is still looking at it," Ford Global EV Communications spokesperson Emma Bergg in an email exchange with autoblog. "As you can imagine, many moving pieces!" When asked if there was an estimated time window, she responded, "Not at the moment..."

Ford is still confident of meeting its late-year launch schedule despite the coronavirus crisis that has upset all production schedules of automakers. Most factories are closed for the moment and even if they are opened up, it will take some time for them to start manufacturing at full capacity. The first deliveries earlier were expected in Europe and the US in October.

The company is planning three more versions of the Mustang Mach-E in 2021.

There is a California Route E 1 version at $52,000, available only in RWD, and will deliver 300 miles at 288 horsepower. A limited-production First Edition Mustang Mach-E costing $60,000 will be available in the AWD version. It will run 270 miles at 330 horsepower and will be available in a premium bright blue color (not available in other versions), and a First Edition label.

The third one is the Mustang Mach-E GT, priced around $62,000. It will be an AWD with 459 horsepower and will give 250 miles with an extended battery.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to sell in the range of $43,895 for the standard battery version and around $50,000 for the extended version. U.S. citizens can expect a federal tax cut of around $7,500 that the government offers for hybrid and electric vehicles. The government incentives can reduce the cost of the vehicle upto $10,00 depending upon where you are residing.