The foldable iPhone dream might soon become a reality

The popularity of an iPhone is so high on a global scale that its fans wish to see almost every possible feature in the smartphone. Some people can call it hype, but there is no denying the fact that it is the most wanted phone in the world. The smartphone has maintained its brand identity by making subtle changes in its design in every update. Now Apple Inc. is all set to surprise its fans with a unique iPhone design. If rumors are to be believed, the production of the foldable iPhone will soon be underway. This can be a result of the LG Apple partnership.

Just when the excitement surrounding iPhone X, Apple’s first OLED display is dying down, there are rumors about the company going a step further in terms of technology. Earlier there was news about Apple collaborating with Samsung for the same, but their competitive rivalry is a major factor behind this not working out. This is where the LG Apple partnership will prove to be useful. Earlier it was speculated that this partnership is in order to manufacture batteries for the iPhone 9. But now it seems the partnership is to work closely with designing the foldable iPhone.

LG Apple partnership to result in the foldable iPhone

After the announcement of the LG Apple partnership, the possibility of a foldable iPhone also erupted. The flagship phone will come with a foldable OLED display sometime after 2020. To reach this goal, LG Display has set aside a separate task force for the same. LG Innotek will have the responsibility foldable circuit boards. These boards will be in sync with the foldable OLED display of the phone. LG is also constructing a new factory for this purpose in particular.

The panel production of the foldable iPhone will begin in 2019 once the construction of this new factory is over. This gives us an idea that the iPhone launch in 2020 might be delayed by a few weeks. Even though Samsung will launch its foldable phone by next year, Apple is confident that its brand name will work as a credibility factor among the customers. Apple’s step to team up with LG is a surprising one as Samsung is the sole supplier of OLED displays for the iPhone X. It seems that LG has the potential for reliable technology production. Excitement for this phone is already buzzing amongst the Apple fans.