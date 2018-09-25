First Look at the 2019 Audi Q3 Crossover

Released in 2011 in rest of the world, the first-generation Audi Q3 hit the American roads in 2015. Though the market was booming with compact crossovers, it felt Q3’s design to be somewhat outdated when compared to the existing Audi portfolio. Fast forward to 2018, the German automaker comes with an all-new 2019 Audi Q3.

Like all set-ups, the new Audi Q3 is also an improved version of the outgoing model, but it ushers a holistic makeover. Audi presents the second-generation Q3 as a family SUV with elongated legroom, upped headroom, broad elbow space and roomy backseat.

2019 Audi Q3: Powertrain

2019 Audi Q3 is one of those models based on Volkswagen Group’s modular transverse platform. It will arrive in two tunings with a single 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The base model achieves 184hp of power and 236 lb/ft of torque, whereas the high-end version of 2019 Q3 boasts a power of 228hp and a torque of 258 lb/ft. Both the models are equipped with standard all-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission system.

2019 Audi Q3: Exterior

From the very first look, you can tell that 2019 Audi Q3 is bigger in size than its predecessor.

In terms of dimensions, the new Audi Q3 is 3.8 inches longer than its predecessor. It is 14.7 ft long, and 6.1 ft wide with a wheelbase measuring 8.8 ft.

The front-view highlights a Singleframe design in octagon grille and huge side air inlets. The radiator grille, further, is divided by eight vertical bars giving it a masculine SUV character.

Audi offers the wedge-shaped headlights on the new Q3 in three different variants, all embedded with LED technology. From the side-angle, one could see an engraved contour running from the headlight to the rear lights and over the wheel arches, flashing inspiration from Audi’s Quattro model.

The overall look of the 2019 Audi Q3 is complemented by extended panoramic roof-top and sharply raked D-pillars on the structure.

2019 Audi Q3: Interiors

The Audi’s new family SUV keeps its interiors’ quality as clean and modern, a limitation found in the outgoing model. The leather in piano black and Alcantara gives a soft feeling and reflects a luxury personality.

The second-generation Q3 is done with the historical analog display instruments on the insides. The SUV has secured a similar infotainment system as found in expensive Audi models but with a single 10.5-inch screen, ditching the second screen at the bottom. The screen comes with a standard MMI Touch Response and the driver could also operate it through the multi-functional steering wheel. It displays information like engine speed, road, song list and Audi connect services. There is also a USB-C charger on the central console.

If you don't like Audi’s in-house infotainment system on the 2019 Q3, then you may go with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

We have to wait till the second half of the next year to know the exact on-sale date of 2019 Audi Q3. Talking about pricing information, we could only speculate it right now under $35,000 bracket by matching its features with challenger SUVs from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Lexus, Land Rover and Cadillac.