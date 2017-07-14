Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles Worldwide due to Faulty Safety Measures

One of the essential features in any vehicle is the safest measures offered by the automaker. This necessity is absolutely justified as the number of deaths caused by road accidents is on a constant rise. The World Health Organization stated that almost half of the deaths caused by road accidents worldwide are due to inadequate safety measures. This not only applies to motorcyclists but also to car drivers. Automakers provide airbags for the safety of the driver as well as the passengers in case of an accident. Very often these airbags don’t open on time which makes them useless. Various safety measures’ test conducted on cars claim that there are numerous popular vehicles which aren’t as safe as they claim to be. The same happened with the Fiat Chrysler.

On Friday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles made an announcement that it will recall around 1.33 million vehicles worldwide due to two major issues. One is due to the potential risk of fire and the other one is the problem of inadvertent airbag deployments. The automaker further stated that it was well aware of seven minor accidents which took place due to these issues. Fortunately, no major injuries were caused. But these minor accidents were enough to make the Italian-American automaker realize the need for a recall of vehicles.

Details about the Fiat Chrysler recall

Fiat Chrysler is recalling around 770,000 sport utility vehicles owing to a wiring issue. Wiring issues sound a little trivial but can cause a major mishap. In this case, it can lead the inadvertent deployment of the airbag on the driver’s side. The company further explained this by saying that faulty wiring was capable of chafing against the pieces of the steering-wheel trim. This may result in a short circuit which can also cause inoperable switches or unintended windshield wiper operation. Out of the 770,000 vehicles, 538,000 are Dodge Journey vehicles from North America. The rest of the 233,000 Fiat Freemont cars are from other locations. Official dealers of the automaker will inspect as well as replace the wiring along with an additional protective covering.

Due to the fire risks, Fiat Chrysler will recall 565,000 vehicles. Hot ambient temperatures may cause premature diode wear. This is responsible for the burning odor or smoke one may notice which can lead to engine stalls or impact the anti-lock braking system as well. The second recall mainly consists of Dodge Charger, 2011-2014 Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, 2012-2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Dodge Durango.