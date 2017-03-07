Frescodata Banner
Home NEWS Energy Exxon Mobil Promises Growth by Investing $20 Billion along Gulf Coast
Exxon Mobil Promises Growth by Investing $20 Billion along Gulf Coast
Energy Featured NEWS
SHARE
, / 197 0

Exxon Mobil has promised an investment of $20 billion in a span of 10 years. The investment will help build and develop refineries and chemical and liquefied natural gas plants, along the Gulf Coast. The Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil, Darren Woods said that this expansion plan is designed to create the petroleum products for export. He said that this project will focus on 11 plants in Louisiana and Texas. He also mentioned that this would create around 12,000 permanent and around 35,000 construction jobs. At present, Exxon has approximately 71,000 employees.

Growth Plans of Exxon Mobil

exxon mobil plans investment

This 10 year long investment, estimated at $20 billion would be equal to the total capital spending by Exxon during last year. The Texas company also recently announced that it plans on increasing the total overall investments. It plans to increase the investments to $25 billion a year on an average, between 2018 and 2020. The natural gas prices dropped majorly last year, reaching at the lowest of the decade. In a press release, Woods said that they are using new and abundant domestic energy supplies to provide products to the world. According to the data of UN Comtrade, the U.S. exported petroleum and natural gas products of about $91 billion, in 2015.

Exxon Mobil also mentioned that it is planning expansion around current locations like Texas, Beaumont and Baytown, and Baton Rouge, LA. The multinational corporation wants to build a new chemical factory at a location along the Gulf.

This is Darren Woods' first public announcement as the CEO of Exxon. Woods is succeeded by Rex Tillerson who is now President Trump’s Secretary of State. It is assumed that Woods will focus more on controlling the costs and may take a different approach in deal-making.

Woods as the New CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation

Woods, 52, had joined Exxon Mobil Corporation in 1992. Most of his work at Exxon had been in the area of chemicals and refining. This stream is the so-called downstream area of business. Analyst Sam Margolin states that the psychology in the downstream part of business is different than what is in oil and gas. He also states that downstream is more about managing the costs and getting the most through less efforts.

Woods has lots to work on at this phase of business. In 2008 and 2012, Exxon Mobil recorded almost $45 billion of earnings. But since the slump of oil prices, Exxon’s profit tumbled to a low of $7.8 billion during last year. This is recorded as the company’s smallest profit amount since 1998.

Not only that, Exxon was forced to write down some assets due to low oil prices. It also lost its prestigious AAA credit rating along the way. Woods position as the CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation is recent, so it is tough to judge his working pattern so early. But he has a detailed growth plan, so it is left to see that how will the oil and gas manufacturing company progress under his hands.

Author
Christy Gren is an Industry Specialist Reporter at Industry Leaders Magazine; she enjoys writing about Unicorns, Silicon Valley, Startups, and Business leaders and innovators. Her articles provide an insight about the Power Players in the field of Technology, Auto, Manufacturing, and F&B. Follow Christy Gren on Twitter, Facebook & Google.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*

2017 CURRENT ISSUE

Industry leaders Q1 2017

Highlights

Big Events, Bigger Gains

The 'Apple' Moneyball

Young Guns

The Twenty Something Silicon Valley Money Makers

Green Revolution

Better Design for Waste

Table of contents »
Subscribe Now

Past Issues

  • IndLeaders Q4 2016 212
  • IndustryLeaders Q3_2016 (212 x 300)
  • IndustryLeaders Q2_2016 (212 x 300)
  • Q1-2016
  • Q4-2015
  • Q3-2015
  • Q2 2015
  • Q1 2015
  • Q4 2015
  • Industry Leader Magazine
  • Q2 2014
  • Q1 2014
(click cover to view the magazine) VIEW ALL PAST ISSUES »

Sign up for Daily post updates

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN

CAPTCHA