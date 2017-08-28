What to expect from the new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber’s new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has an impressive resume. So far, he has worked as an investment banker, a chief financial officer, and a chief executive officer. Let’s just say, he has all the skills required to help a flailing ride-hailing company sail through the crisis and overcome the endless scandals.

According to insider sources, Dara Khosrowshahi has an extraordinarily deep network, and is very qualified and respected choice for Uber’s CEO. The Washington Post reported Khosrowshahi first started at Allen & Co – a person-to-person banking firm that hosts some of the most famous networking events at Sun Valley, where major CEOs are known to ink deals. His brother works there now, and so do many other family members.

About the new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

The man of the hour is no stranger to some of the most influential people behind Uber. As you all know, Expedia founder Richard Barton also happens to be a partner at Benchmark, one of Uber’s top shareholders.

The new Uber CEO is also on the board of Fanatics, a company that recently signed a $1 billion deal from SoftBank. Unless you have been living under a rock for the past few weeks, the Japanese company is also likely to buy a stake in Uber.

All these connections matter. Unlike Travis Kalanick, Khosrowshahi has spent years networking and honing some of the most essential soft skills. Without a doubt, it has helped him restructure Expedia over and over, making lucrative deals, one after another. Now, this is something Uber has been trying to do since quite some time. For instance, it sold off its Russian and Chinese businesses to form new joint ventures.

The new Uber CEO was also the head of corporate development, M&As for major companies that turned into major media conglomerate IAC. He possess both operating talent as well as capital markets capabilities. It’s something the Wall Street applauds. For a company like Uber competing on a global basis, this are the necessary skills to stand out and start raking profits.

In addition, Uber has quite a many positions to fill. Now that the search for CEO is over, it has to search for a chief operating officer and aplenty executives in charge. It’s a pretty exciting time for Uber, and for the new Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.