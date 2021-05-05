 

Ex Google AI scientist joins Apple after resigning in protest for unfair practices

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


1 day ago


RELATED POST

Apple brings first adblocker to iTunes store

Apple brings first adblocker to iTunes store




Apple, Inc. has hired a former Google AI scientist who resigned in protest against the firing of two employees from the Ethics division. Sammy Bengio, the ex-Google employee, will be in charge of a new AI team under John Giannandrea, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy.

Bengio was associated with the Google Brain research team since its inception and was involved in researching deep learning algorithms that are the founding blocs of AI systems for analyzing images, speeches, and similar data.

Bengio’s departure from Google followed the firings of the co-leaders of Google’s AI ethics team – Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell – in December and February, respectively. Bengio announced his exit from Google after nearly 14 years at the company. In his resignation letter, he said he was looking for “other exciting opportunities.”

Tim Cook Pay Apple CEO Salary

Tim Cook, chief executive officer, Apple. (Image Credit: Apple Newsroom)

The firing at Google of Gebru and Mitchell has created turmoil in the Mountain View company, with a lot of employees protesting the move. Mitchell and Gebru were a part of the ethics issues team in AI and had voiced concern about Google’s workplace diversity and approach to reviewing research. Bengio had expressed support for the pair.

Google said in a statement Mitchell violated the company’s code of conduct and security policies by moving electronic files outside the company. Gebru exposed bias in facial analysis systems in the unit. Gebru said Google fired her after she expressed reservations about the company’s move not to publish a study that said AI that mimics language could hurt marginalized populations. She also said she was discriminated against for being black. Mitchell, a co-author of the paper, publicly criticized the company for firing Gebru and undermining the credibility of her work.

Nearly 2,700 Google workers have signed a letter protesting the exit of the two employees. Following the firings, Google announced a restructuring of its AI teams. It has said it will change procedures before July for reviewing its scientists’ work.

Google has appointed Marian Croak, a person of color and a leader in internet audio technology, to consolidate and manage 10 teams studying issues such as racial bias in algorithms and technology for disabled individuals.

Croak said that it was time to address concerns among AI ethics researchers and mitigate the damage done to the Google brand. “Please hold me fully responsible for trying to turn around that situation,” she said.

The company is also bringing in a consulting firm for a racial equity impact assessment. The firm’s recommendations however hard, will be implemented.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Solid Power raises $130 million in second funding round from Ford and BMW
Energy

Solid Power raises $130 million in second funding round from Ford and BMW

Solid Power, a solid-state battery system startup, has raised $130 million in Series B funding led by Ford Motor Company and BMW Group. The Louisville, Colorado-based SSB developer
1 day ago
Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit
Technology

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in New Mexico chip unit

Intel plans to invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico factory as part of a plan to expand domestic manufacturing investments. This is one of the largest single investments by the co
2 days ago
Credit Suisse loses $5.4 billion in Archegos Capital collapse
Financial Services

Credit Suisse loses $5.4 billion in Archegos Capital collapse

Archegos is a family investment firm run by fund manager Bill Hwang, who borrowed billions of dollars from nine global banks to speculate on stocks. The implosion of the fund cause
2 days ago
Barclays sees triple net profit in latest quarter
Financial Services

Barclays sees triple net profit in latest quarter

Barclays PLC logged a stellar performance in its first quarter with net profit almost tripling on the back of a brighter economic outlook for both the UK and US. The stimulation pa
3 days ago
AstraZeneca racks up $275 million with vaccine sales
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca racks up $275 million with vaccine sales

AstraZeneca’s first-quarter earnings doubled, with its Covid-19 vaccine generating $275 million in revenue. The pharma company’s revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent
3 days ago
Intel seeking $9.7 billion EU investment to build chip factory in Europe
Technology

Intel seeking $9.7 billion EU investment to build chip factory in Europe

As the chip shortage gains momentum and forces industries heavily reliant on the technology to look for alternate ways to meet the shortfall. Intel, the pioneer in chip making, wan
3 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More