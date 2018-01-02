Everything you need to know about the all new 2019 BMW 740e

BMW 740e is one of the three plug-in hybrid luxury sedans delivered by BMW eDrive system technology, which arrived as BMW 7 series in 2016. The vehicle’s technology still holds high reputations as one of the latest-generation vehicles powered by a petrol engine and electric motors. The BMW 740e iPerformance commands supreme dynamic imaginations through its total output of 322 hp/ 240 kW powered by a TwinPower Turbo 2.0 liter four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, with the eight-speed automatic transmission. But the vehicle has a CO2 emission of 50 – 45 g per km and average petrol consumption within an unexpected range of 2.2 liters per 100 kilometers (128.4 – 141.2 mpg imp). These and more are the issues to be handled by the new 740e model in 2019.

BMW blog has announced that the 2019 BMW 740 will be delivered with an increased power up to 390hp, a more potent electric motor to increase the driving range using an electric motor, and denser batteries such as those used in revamped i3 and i3s. 2019 BMW 740e iPerformance petrol consumption is expected to fall within 113 – 134.5 mpg imp. And an all-wheel-drive system is to distribute the combined power of the electric motor and combustion engine permanently between the rear and front wheels.

A wireless charging technology announced for BMW 530e earlier in 2017 will be included in the new 740e. This new charging technology was showed off by BMW using a prototype with a transmitter coil of 3.2 kW maximum outputs to charge a 9.2k Wh battery of 530e in 3.5 hours. It is expected to be embedded in the 2019 BMW 740e as a means to promote more flexibility decreased charging time. This charging mechanism was said to affect the nomenclature of the vehicle to becoming BMW 745e according to the BMW blog. And this same proposal is likely to take effect on X5 xDrive40e, after which the model would become the xDrive45e

The 2019 BMW 740e will also be coming with a digital gauge cluster inside the cabin. This digital instrument cluster also referred to as “Live Cockpit” will be similar to those available on BMW 8 Series and Z4 concept. New headlamps, rear fascias, tweaked front and taillights are all expected to be a part of the 2019 BMW 740e, aside from a significant improvement in self-driving capability.

The improved self-driving will deliver a robust AUTO eDrive button which can be used to change how the plug-in hybrid drive system operates. This AUTO eDrive function will provide energy management which ensures that the electric motor and combustion engine are in synchrony for efficient and more dynamic optimization effect. This system will set all low and moderate speeds to electric mode while the combustion engine is in default for speed around 80km/h or when the vehicle is heavily throttled.

2019 BMW 740e is also expected to be delivered with a more flexible battery control setting where manual setting will be allowed for a high-voltage charge. This will enable situations such as holding back or increasing electric power while on the motorway which can be used subsequently.