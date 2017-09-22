Europe to have its first ever physically present Microsoft store

Have you ever walked into an electronics store and wished that you owned almost all kinds of devices present there? Well, it is a very common phenomenon to feel this way. Usually, we are used to paying a visit to a retail store which keeps a collection of various brands and their gadgets. If you are loyal to one particular brand, you tend to prefer visiting its own personal store. This is because you will get a wider range of gadgets of that brand to choose from. Along with this, these official stores also provide the best service possible. Taking this into consideration, the first ever physical Microsoft store in Europe will soon be opened.

Microsoft as a tech giant has a reputation for its efficient technological devices all across the globe. Not only this but with the quality it also provides a number of devices to choose from belonging to different price ranges. Thus it is the ideal company to go to attain an efficient gadget in your budget. Till date, Microsoft dominated the computer software market. The next step the tech giant is all set to take is by spreading its retail stores to the continent of Europe as well. The first physical Microsoft store in this continent will open in the city of London.

The next Microsoft store on the streets of London

News about the launch of the first Microsoft store in Europe took place through an official announcement by the company on Thursday on its blog. According to this blog post, the company is happy to announce its latest venture in the UK. The spot chosen for this store is situated on Regent Street which is considered to be one of the most famous shopping destinations in the entire country. Currently, there is a United Colors of Benetton store in that particular spot which will be vacated soon.

In order to make sure its presence is felt in this buzzing shopping destination, the lease for the Microsoft store will supposedly last for at least ten years. This in itself portrays the confidence on the company on its retail business. The location of this flagship store does not come as a surprise. This is as Microsoft always situates its retail stores in the best shopping spaces in each target market. Following its usual tradition, this new flagship store will just be a few blocks away from the Apple one.