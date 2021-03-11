 

Elon Musk rakes in $25 billion overnight after Tesla gains 20% on the market

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


13 hours ago


RELATED POST

Is the sun shining again on AMC stock?

Is the sun shining again on AMC stock?

Tesla’s kiss of confidence sends Bitcoin price skyrocketing

Tesla’s kiss of confidence sends Bitcoin price skyrocketing

Legacy automakers push EV investments to regain leadership from Tesla

Legacy automakers push EV investments to regain leadership from Tesla




The fortunes of Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk seems to be losing and gaining a few billion dollars in his fortunes regularly.

His personal fortune hit a new milestone with his net worth jumping by $25 billion overnight after Tesla’s share rallied 20 percent on March 9 – its biggest in over a year. The single-day surge took Musk’s overall wealth to $174 billion. The tech billionaire is now the second-richest man after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Nasdaq jumped 4 percent on Tuesday.

demo link
Elon musk Tesla Bitcoin Stock Rally

Tesla, Inc. revealed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that it has acquired $1.5 billion in Bitcoins in January. (Image credit: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com)

Tesla stock opened 40 points up, at $603, Tuesday morning after a close of $563 on Monday. Overall, in the past month, Tesla has lost $277 billion in market valuation, according to Yahoo! Finance. As of last Friday, Musk’s personal fortune had dropped by nearly $50 billion, Reuters reported.

The March 10 jump of $25 billion was a result of gains recorded by Big Techs, which added an overall $54 billion to the top 10 largest wealth gainers.

The surge also helped Bezos gain $6 billion, shooting his net worth to $180 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Musk managed to push Bezos off the richest man throne on January 10, with a net worth of $209 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. But he had to cede the throne back when Bezos regained the title after a 2.44 percent drop in Tesla stock cost Musk $4.6 billion on February 16.

Musk Magic 

Musk is known to send the financial and corporate world in a tizzy with just a mention in his tweets. Recently, his hint at GameStop being worth a look by tweeting “Gamestonk” and a link to the Reddit thread of Wallstreetbets, drove the stock up by another 50 percent.

The 49-year-old business magnate was in the news recently after he revealed that he had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoins and that Tesla would soon be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for cars. His comment sent Bitcoin to an all-time high of plus $50,000 mark.

EV Market

There are some challenges that EV manufacturers are facing besides a tough economy. The global semiconductor chip shortage has affected EV manufacturers across the board. A Morgan Stanley analysis found that Tesla’s share of the U.S. EV market fell to 69% in February, down from 81% year-over-year. Tesla is facing some stiff completion from other EV makers. Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E SUV appears to have taken nearly 100% of Tesla’s market share loss, reveals Morgan Stanley.

But the new rally in Tesla’s fortunes has forced New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu to raise Tesla’s rating to “buy” from “neutral,” also raising the target price to $900 from $578. He is of the opinion that the good showing of the last year will push the momentum another two years and the demand outlook for EVs is going to grow, and supply will be catching up in the coming years.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to get the latest business updates and insights.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Temasek Holdings promises $500milion to impact investment firm LeapFrog
Financial Services

Temasek Holdings promises $500milion to impact investment firm LeapFrog

Temasek Holdings has agreed to invest $500 million in private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, the largest such commitment in an impact int
15 hours ago
Vodafone to seek $2.4 billion in Vantage IPO
Technology

Vodafone to seek $2.4 billion in Vantage IPO

Vodafone Group Plc plans an initial public offering of 2 billion euros or $2.4 billion of its European mobile-phone tower unit in Frankfurt.
18 hours ago
Agnelli’s buy 24% stake in luxury shoe brand Louboutin
Manufacturing & Retail

Agnelli’s buy 24% stake in luxury shoe brand Louboutin

The Agnelli family, owners of Ferrari and Juventus, has become a 24 percent shareholder in luxury shoemaker Christian Louboutin. It invested
3 days ago
General Electric nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap for $30 billion
Technology

General Electric nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap for $30 billion

General Electric has decided to sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap of Ireland for over $30 billion, in a bid to restructure the bu
3 days ago
Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans
Energy

Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans

The German government is paying out billions of euros to energy companies EON, EnBW, RWE and Vatenfall in compensation for the closure of th
4 days ago
Bank of America makes a windfall in trading revenue during Texas blackout
Financial Services

Bank of America makes a windfall in trading revenue during Texas blackout

The Texas electric grid failure in the severe winter storms last month brought a windfall for the Bank of America in hundreds of millions of
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More