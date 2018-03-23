Elon Musk is a man of his words. Don’t believe us? During a Twitter exchange with WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton, Elon Musk deleted Tesla and SpaceX Facebook pages. It’s not just this, it seems that the Tesla CEO has also deleted his own Facebook Page. By midday, several headlines read “Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages.”

Elon Musk apparently wasn’t even aware of his company Tesla or SpaceX had a Facebook page. While Musk himself wasn’t active on the platform, he did garner millions of followers and people who liked the page. The company pages appear to be active on Twitter, which also happens to be Elon Musk’s social media network of choice.

While it might look like a rash decision, it wasn’t one. Facebook, Inc. owning Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has become a data trove of the world. People’s lives literally pass through Facebook - and we know what happens when one social network is in charge of our data. It’s a fairly obvious question one must ask: why should one company be granted so much power?

Elon Musk “What’s Facebook?”

With Elon Musk deleting the Facebook pages, it seems he’s in support of the #DeleteFacebook movement.

What’s Facebook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

This could be following the revelation that Facebook exposed data of more than 50 million users to Cambridge Analytica, amid the 2016 Presidential Election. The personal information of millions of Facebook users was analyzed using a personality prediction app, “thisisyourdigitallife” developed by a Russian-American, Aleksandr Kogan, former professor of psychology at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. Developed in 2014, the software was designed to compile information from people based on their likes on Facebook. It was also gathered that Facebook users were used to influence the 2016 “Brexit” referendum. People are furious and deleting their accounts to avoid further mishaps or providing a channel to be influenced any further.

On Friday morning, Elon Musk replied to Acton’s tweet with “What’s Facebook?”

"Delete SpaceX page on Facebook if you're the man?" a fan joined in.

"I didn't realize there was one. Will do," Musk replied.

In subsequent tweets, Musk said that the SpaceX page "will be gone soon" and that he "literally never seen it even once."

First time I’ve seen either. One on the left looks official. Will be gone soon. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

By midday, the official Facebook page for Tesla and SpaceX were deleted.

As of this publishing, going to SpaceX, Tesla or Elon Musk’s Facebook page directs you to a message saying “Sorry, this content isn’t available right now.” The irony is that Musk found out these pages existed about a few minutes before taking them offline.

In another tweet, Musk responded to a comment regarding his own and his companies’ use of Instagram, which is again, owned by Facebook. The SpaceX CEO quipped saying Instagram was borderline, since Facebook “influence is slowly creeping in.”

Before Elon Musk deleted, both the SpaceX and Tesla pages had more than 2 million likes and follows. Facebook offers one of the cheapest marketing tools out there that yield high-engagement. For any company, a Facebook page is an inexpensive way to gain major brand recognition among millions of users. Say what you will, but Elon Musk is a man of his words!