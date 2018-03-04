An Egg-Shaped Micro Home Built for Off-the-grid Living

Everyone has imagined living comfortably on beautiful outskirts where there are no neighbors or source of electricity. What if you have what it takes to move your home to almost anywhere and still enjoy the normal home luxury? How about being self-sustained in a smart home that you can relocate to different environments of your choice? You don't have to imagine it alone and stop right there. Nice Architects, a Slovakian-based firm has made it a reality and can give all it takes with their egg-shaped micro home, Ecocapsule – the world's first self-sustained moveable smart home.

Ecocapsule is a smart home solely powered by two renewable energy sources; solar and wind energy, to offer a self-sustainable life as you move to anywhere you want. It provides a luxury life of a hotel room while allowing you to move off-grid. As an independent house, Ecocapsule can serve as a station for electric cars to get charged, a temporary hotel or a cottage. The smart home is engineered to fully function as a self-sufficient house. It's a home that offers an entirely new level of freedom as the Nice Architects aim at breaking home facility confinement barriers.

Built to occupy floor space of just 8.2 square meters, the micro-home looks small from the outside but has a spacious interior to house up to two persons. The body is covered with aluminium shell and fibreglass to act as an insulator from the environment. It has a waterless toilet, mini-kitchen with a two-burner stove and a sink. The bathroom has a shower and disposal. The bedroom features a double bed from its foldable sofa, desk space, ample storage, electric hookups and low-flow fixtures. To increase ease in its mobility, wood veneer finish from lightweight honeycomb panels are used in making all the furniture in Ecocapsule.

As “the first truly independent micro home,” Ecocapsule generates all the energy it requires to be sustained on-site using a low-noise wind turbine of 750W installed on a pole at one end of the egg-shaped home, and high-performance solar panels of 600W integrated on the rooftop like a design. The two renewable energy sources feed a 10KWh battery which powers all gadgets in the smart home including the floor and water heater. At full charge, the reserved energy can provide electricity for four days (at least), assuming there's no further source of renewable energy and the power consumed daily is about 2.2KW.Ecocapsule sensors and the entire system can be controlled using a Smartphone app.

The rooftop is designed to collect rainwater for storage. A reverse osmosis system filters the rainwater to provide healthy portable water. Lakes or Rivers can serve as other sources of water to Ecocapsule's 700-liters water storage installed as twin 350-liters tanks.

Ecocapsule began shipping since 2016. Early customers purchased a unit for €79,000 (approx. $85,000), including shipping and taxes. Currently, the company site has a list of shipping costs for various countries where supplies can be made; EU and associated countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and the U.S.