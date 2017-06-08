Earth- Apple iPhone Ad Beautifully Warns Us to Embrace and Cherish ‘Our Only Home’

Apple Inc. is currently sharing advertisements in its new series- ‘Shot on iPhone’. While we are not much concerned about how the regular users of iPhone who have shot it are not pro photographers; there is one thing that managed to grab our attention. That is the new Apple iPhone ad in this series of ‘Shot on iPhone’ commercials. Apple’s latest iPhone ad focuses on the users who have taken amazing pictures and videos of locations around our planet.

Now you may say that there is nothing new about that. But no, it is different and important as well. The narration in this ad is by Carl Sagan, a well-known astronomer. He reads out a few quotes from his own book- ‘Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space’. The most critical part of this commercial is how it focuses on our planet and reminds us about the importance of Mother Earth. It also stresses on our responsibility to take care of what Apples calls ‘Our Only Home’.

Apple iPhone Ad



This array of short clips might be shot by amateur iPhone users but it gives out a powerful message to the world. Moreover, the clips, even though shot by just the users are pretty impressive. The beautiful commercial ad includes mountains, beaches, forests, habitats like birds and insects, and more.

Carl’s note reads that Earth is really a small stage in a huge cosmic arena. In this vastness, he says there is no hint of help coming from somewhere else to save us from ourselves. He also says that so far, the earth is the only known world; and for the near future there is nowhere else where our species could migrate. He adds that even if we like it or not, it is only the Earth where we make our stand for the moment. This gives emphasis to our responsibility of dealing kindly, with not just one another; but also to preserve as well as cherish the only home mankind has ever known. (This is an excerpt of the meaning and not a word-to-word translation from the Apple iPhone ad)

Earth- Our Only Home

This new Apple iPhone ad certainly is to advertise the potential of the new iPhone but the adjoining message is more powerful in terms of impact. In the wake of the latest climatic issues, is this Apple’s way of warning us for our future generations? If it is so, then it’s the most beautiful way in which a firm as big as this Cupertino company has spread awareness.

This is the first ad in the ‘Shot on iPhone’ series by Apple that has featured video stills, as typically we have mostly seen still photographs in various ads of this campaign. The new iPhone 7 Plus has a camera with dual-lens that enables optical zoom as well as portrait mode. However, Apple Insider mentions that there are many exceptions like Apple’s ‘One Night’ series.

There is also a footnote at the end of this new Apple iPhone ad. It mentions that the featured videos used additional software and equipment.