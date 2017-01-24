Dear Aspiring Leader, ‘Quit today or Give up Forever’

You must think that I am a fool for asking you to quit. But at the end of the day, don’t we all want the hardships to end. The pressure of success overcomes the motivation to succeed. It happens to the best of us.

There are phases when you feel giving up everything. You may even want to quit your 9-5 routine to laze around. Some days, the feeling is stronger because you feel you want to spend more quality time with loved ones.

Some days, you may want to quit your projects just so you can get a moment to catch your breath. And there are times when you may want to quit everything. Even the best of us, want to quit everything for many of the same reasons which compel you to quit, too. Some of us want to quit being a part of the competitive world. Some of us want to live life at our own pace. While some, simply want to quit because they want to enjoy the simple long-lost pleasures of life.

We all have wanted to, at some point in time. It is very human. Do you think the top leaders never felt this way? They also might have wanted to give up on many occasions, during tough times.

They did not, and you mustn’t, too. Rise and shine every morning to make yourself a better version that what you were yesterday, because -

There are people who look up to you for motivation

You are competing with yourself to become a better version of you and not the world

You know giving up is the last option you would think of

You are becoming stronger with each passing day

You must believe in your ability to achieve something

You must believe in your ideas and creativity

You must trust your instincts

You have a loving family always thriving to watch you succeed

The kind of happiness the small things in life gives you is worth every struggle

Quitting is Healthy

Quitting is healthy because it refers as, “I am going to take a break before I bounce back better and stronger.” It refreshes your mind and soul, making it a healthy place for positive thoughts to dwell in.

Quitting is healthy because it stops you from giving up.

Quitting is like a bend in your road, not the end of it.

At times when you feel, you cannot handle the pressure anymore, take a back seat and return as soon as you feel ready to take the reins of a dream in your hand again. Quit for some time and return with a better, stronger version of yourself. You can quit because just like a slingshot when you set back for some time, you also bounce back with double energy.

It’s okay to quit every once in a while. Spend time with yourself and your loved ones, spare time for your hobbies and interests, read books, watch series marathons and movies, sleep a lot, rest and relax and make a comeback with double the enthusiasm to achieve your goals and targets.

Don’t let the competitiveness of this world make you believe that you cannot do it.

Don’t let anyone tell you that you are not going to do it.

Don’t let others decide if you will succeed or fail.

It’s your life, your dreams, your goal.

Do not let others take the reins of your life. Go out there and achieve everything you have ever dreamed of.

Do quit, refresh and appreciate the small things of life every once in a while before you become a victim of this dangerous competitive world and it compels you to give up on your dreams. You must know that you are a human, after all, and not a machine. And, even the best of us need a break every once in a while.