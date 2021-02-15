 

Covalis Capital floats ESG fund

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


10 hours ago


RELATED POST

ESG Investing could spur giving

ESG Investing could spur giving




Covalis Capital, an investment firm, is planning to raise $1 billion for an environment focused fund. Covalis already manages about $1.5 billion in assets centered on infrastructure, energy and renewables

The Cayman Islands-based group plans to concentrate on industries that have committed to improving their carbon footprints and have attained higher valuations based on that.

It will back stocks in sectors such as chemicals and industrials. It hopes to make profits on investments once more concrete regulations, such as the EU Taxonomy for environmental, social and governance standards are formed. “At the moment there’s chaos in ESG, there are many different ratings systems,” said Zach Mecelis, founder of Covalis, who was a former trader at hedge fund GLG Partners. “Globally, ESG will be a more investable opportunity when it’s firmed up.”

The Rise of ESG Investing

ESG investing is slowly gaining traction among hedge fund investors and portfolio managers. Climate change and the environmental damage that it is causing due to rising temperatures, has forced the world to take notice. So much so that sustainable metrics are integrated into investment decisions when determining what bonds, equities to buy. 

ESG Investment Covalis Energy Transition Fund

ESG investing takes into account factors like companies’ carbon footprints, employee diversity, labor governance and politics, or accounting practices, among other factors.

The IMF estimates that there are now more than 1,500 equity funds with an explicit sustainability mandate and investors are buying stocks in companies with a good track record in ESG issues. Sustainable funds attracted more than $20 billion till December of 2019. The IMF report says that ESG funds perform at par with conventional equity funds.

PwC has forecast that European mutual fund ESG assets will reach between €5.5tn and €7.6tn by 2025, up from €1.7tn last year. Firms such as Caxton Associates and Man Group use ESG as a key part of their investment process. The AIMA and KPMG conducted a survey of 135 institutional investors, hedge fund managers from 13 countries, and found that 84% of managers were interested in ESG-orientated funds.

Growing investor demand (72%), alignment with corporate values (37%) and evidence of material sustainability (35%) were the main three drivers behind increased adoption of ESG strategies, according to the survey, reports CNBC.

“The hedge fund industry, particularly Europe, has woken to the ESG demand,” said Petra Dismorr, chief executive of ESG consultancy NorthPeak Advisory. There has so far been “a small number” of ESG-focused portfolios launched in the hedge fund space, most of which are clean energy or climate solutions funds, she said.

More ambitious carbon-reducing technologies will see massive investments, and instead of governments, increasingly the corporate leadership will be driving the change. The formation of RE100 is a case in point where more than 150 big entities have come together to source 100 percent renewable energy.

“For the first time since WWII we sense a shift in which climate and the environment — not growth — will become the priority of governments and their citizens, as shortages of food, clean water and air become existential questions,” Saxo Bank Chief Economist Steen Jakobsen said in his latest quarterly outlook report.

Recently, equity firm BlackRock Ceo Larry Fink said in a letter to CEOS that climate change had become a defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects. He sees a significant reallocation of capital in this direction shortly. JPMorgan Asset Management recently launched a portfolio that invests with a range of ESG-focused hedge fund managers.

Karim Leguel, head of the company’s hedge fund solutions, said it was one of his “highest conviction” areas of investment. The fund was launched to encourage firms to focus more on ESG investing as till date people were only focusing on inviting in renewable funds and the area had to be expanded.

About Covalis Energy Transition Fund

The Covalis Energy Transition fund, was launched last May. It has about $120m in assets and made a 32 percent profit on it. The new fund will hold a basket of about 15 to 25 stocks made up of renewables and other businesses that are trying to improve their ESG rating. “We see a lot of companies that will become energy transition stories,” said Mecelis. 

Covalis made a return of close to 100 percent on the money that it raised during last year’s coronavirus-driven market turmoil.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing CEO magazine to get the latest business news delivered to your inbox.

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Bill Gates’ efforts to divest from fossil fuels
Energy

Bill Gates’ efforts to divest from fossil fuels

In 2015, Bill Gates in an interview with The Atlantic talked of how disinvestment in fossil fuels by the big-name companies is not going to ...
2 hours ago
5 Healthcare Startups Changing the World for Better
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

5 Healthcare Startups Changing the World for Better

Healthcare has been an innovation hotspot since the last decade. The use of cutting edge technology and deep data analysis has helped the he...
9 hours ago
FTC launches in-depth investigation into Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM
Technology

FTC launches in-depth investigation into Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM

Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of Arm from SoftBank has led the US Federal Trade Commission to launch an investigation into the deal.  ...
2 days ago
Microsoft wants Pinterest, but the hobby site is not interested
Technology

Microsoft wants Pinterest, but the hobby site is not interested

Microsoft’s acquisition in the last few years includes LinkedIn, GitHub and Minecraft. It bought LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016. It paid...
3 days ago
Disney earnings top expectations; driven by streaming unit
Media & Entertainment

Disney earnings top expectations; driven by streaming unit

Disney Plus reported a spike in subscribers and profits, after a long difficult year, in its Q1 2021 earnings report. Disney earnings per sh...
3 days ago
Is Biomimicry a solution to world’s environment problems?
Innovation

Is Biomimicry a solution to world’s environment problems?

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown what havoc unchecked and indiscriminate environmental degradation can result in. Added to that is the rising...
4 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More