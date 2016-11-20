Coolest Office Productivity Tools for 2017

Some people are so bad at time-keeping that they need an app or something fancier to monitor how they use their time. There are perhaps, 100s or even 1000s of productivity app across the app ecosystem on Apple and Android. But, only the best ones will help you look at how you spent your time and how much you can get done in one day. If you’re looking for office productivity tools, don’t worry, we’ve got your covered. Here’s a list of productivity tools that will prove to be uber-useful in 2017.

Hours App

Hours is a personal time tracker, which makes time tracking less annoying and more enjoyable. Well-reviewed by Forbes, it has been dubbed ‘the perfect iPhone tracking app’.

Hours App features a visual timeline, smart reminders, and beautiful reports. Its intuitive timeline helps you see what you’ve worked on and the time gaps you’ve missed. It also includes a Today view widget and an intuitive timeline that lets you see what you’ve accomplished and the time gaps you missed.

Recently, Hours announced an update that allows users to integrate and export their time with mobile accounting app, FreshBooks.

Priced at $6.99, it’s the perfect time tracking app for freelance/self-employed individuals.

Fantastical 2

Fantastical is your Microsoft Sunrise replacement for 2017. It intuitive interface offers an impressive suite of customization settings and more. With Fantastical 2, you can access your calendars and reminders, and create new events. Primarily, it’s for viewing your current and upcoming events and tasks. Moreover, this app helps you create and edit these items easily.

Fantastical 2 requires iOS 7 and is priced at $5.

Polymail

If you’re someone who is looking for the perfect app for your workflow, Polymail is the tool! It features a standard set of functions for organizing your mail. Additionally, it includes a send later function, an unsubscribe button, and an unsend button. Perhaps, the most useful function is the email tracking system which shows you when recipients view mail.

Now Then

Now Then is an easy-to-use tracker that helps you understand how you spend your time. It features two views, “Now” and “Then”. These views allow you to switch tasks quickly and provide reporting. This app also features personal categories such as entertainment, shopping, and travel. One can even break their tasks into various subcategories, such as meetings, admin, etc.

My Minutes

My Minutes is an ambitious tool we all need. This app helps us focus on goal setting. For example, you aim to work out for an hour, or meditate for 30 minutes. This app lets you know when you’re out of time, or appraises you when you hit your goals. It’s available on both, Apple and Android.