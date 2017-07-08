Cool Down or Heat Up your Homes with Dandelion Energy

Under the parent company Alphabet, the Google X project was the geothermal department of the tech giant. Now the company has decided to become an independent venture under the name of Dandelion Energy. Termed as the moonshot division of Google, this venture has been kept under wraps for a while now. The tech giant never advertised about it but instead simply worked for its progress. On Thursday the company announced that this division has become an independent startup which will concentrate on geothermal heating and cooling. The Google X project initially began two years ago. It got the limelight after falling off from the parent company.

Dandelion Energy is mainly based in the city of New York and has already raised $2 million in seed funding. The organizations which contributed in this funding are Zhen Fund, Collaborative Fund, Borealis Ventures, and others. This startup mainly provides geothermal energy systems which can heat or even cool water in your homes. The startup specifies that they create systems only for domestic use. This Google X graduate startup will now stress upon developing affordable and accessible geothermal systems. Such systems will be in direct synchronization with the renewable energy flowing under our homes. This is a clean solution which will help curb the problem of global warming to quite an extent.

Working style of Dandelion Energy

The CEO of Dandelion Energy, Kathy Hannun further elaborated on how these geothermal systems work. She states that the design of the system is in such a manner that it pumps out the heat from one’s house into the ground. The average temperature of the ground is 50 to 55 degrees. This means that pumping out heat will cause no unnatural change in its temperature. Whenever this heat is let out into the relatively cool atmosphere, it will have adverse effects.

She also says that the most crucial part of this system is its installation. The hardest part of the entire process is the installation of the ‘loops’ of the system into the ground. The usual way to do so is by digging wells and using the general excavation process. Dandelion Energy is stressing upon making this entire process relatively inexpensive. The startup will sell its systems with the help of installers to the homes in New York. Notably, the most appealing factor of these systems is that it is an eco-friendly solution to the air conditioners and heaters which we use in our day-to-day lives.