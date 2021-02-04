Congratulations pour in for Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy from tech leaders

The recent announcement of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, to step down from the position of CEO has led to many tech leaders and corporate honchos extending their best wishes to him. Bezos announced that Andy Jassy, the head of the cloud division Amazon Web Services known as AWS, will take over as the new Amazon CEO from July.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, was quick to tweet his congratulatory message and wished the best for Bezos’s plans to pursue his 2 projects, the Day 1 Fund and Bezos Earth Fund. He also congratulated Andy Jassy for his new role as Amazon’s CEO.

Congrats @JeffBezos , best wishes for Day 1 and Earth fund. Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 2, 2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Bezos and Jassy on Twitter and said, “A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished.”

Congratulations to @JeffBezos and @ajassy on your new roles. A well-deserved recognition of what you have accomplished. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) February 2, 2021

Other influential tech leaders who joined in with their good wishes messages are Softbank COO and WeWork executive chairman Marcelo Claure, and Fable CEO Padmasree Warrior.

Congrats @JeffBezos , welcome to the #ExecutiveChairman club !! This is when the real fun begins !! Congrats @ajassy on your new role! — MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) February 2, 2021

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, also took to Twitter to say Amazon “could not be in better hands.”

Congrats @ajassy! Amazon could not be in better hands. 👍 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) February 2, 2021

Marcelo Claure of WeWork welcomed Bezos to the “executive chairman club.” He also congratulated Jassy on his mover upstairs.

Bezos, 57, will now adopt the role of executive chairman of Amazon in the third quarter of 2021. In a note to his employees, Bezos wrote, “As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions.”

Notably, Bezos is the biggest shareholder of Amazon and he would continue to wield influence over the e-commerce major as one of the major tech leaders.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, has slowly cut down his involvement in the day-to-day working at Amazon, but the pandemics forced him to take a more active role.

Jassy, who would be taking over as the CEO, has been with Amazon since 1997.” Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence,” said Bezos. AWS, Jassy’s baby, is highly profitable bringing in $10 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2020. Founded in 2002, Jassy was leading the AWS team since 2003, and was later named as the CEO of AWS in 2016.

Tom Johnson, chief transformation officer at global marketing firm Mindshare said, “Jassy’s background in steering AWS shows just how top of mind those services are to Amazon’s business strategy. It’ll be interesting to see how that affects their strategy and balancing that priority with a growing ad business and the commerce behemoth,”