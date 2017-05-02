Frescodata Banner
Home Featured Chinese Encyclopaedia Claims to Beat Wikipedia at its Own Game Next Year
Chinese Encyclopaedia Claims to Beat Wikipedia at its Own Game Next Year
Featured NEWS Technology
SHARE
, / 180 0

China has attained an identity of being a country which can come up with a replica of almost anything ever produced by a man. Even though this statement is simply an exaggerated metaphor, it is true to quite an extent. And the new venture of this highly populated country will contribute in turning this statement authentic. China is planning to introduce its personal encyclopedia on the internet soon. It has become a reflex action for humans that whenever they are in need of information, the internet is referred to. One of the most reliable sources online for such information is Wikipedia. People believe that whatever is published on Wikipedia is the truth or the closest to it. China will supposedly give this internationally popular encyclopedia competition in its own field of expertise. The Chinese Encyclopaedia will be available online by next year.

The sole purpose behind the launch of this Chinese Encyclopaedia is to break the market of Wikipedia in the country. As China streams the content before it reaches the public through the internet, analysts believe that this move might be to control the information published on an online encyclopedia. But a major difference between Wikipedia and this encyclopedia is that the users are welcome to make changes on any of its pages. This makes people question the authenticity of informatory data on Wikipedia. The Chinese Government will hire a team of hundreds and thousands of experts to conduct research for the encyclopedia which will result in accurate information.

Chinese Encyclopaedia

Chinese Encylopaedia will be an online rival for Wikipedia.

How does the Chinese Encyclopaedia aim to stand out?

In order to make this encyclopedia online by next year, the Chinese Government has already hired more than 20,000 authors from various research institutes as well as universities. These experts will contribute to the development of the online encyclopedia by publishing articles in at least 100 topics. This gives us an idea about the wide horizon of the publication catering to the informatory needs of the people. This third edition of the encyclopedia is considered to be the largest publication project of the country. In terms of size, it will be equivalent to the Chinese translated version of Wikipedia. But it will be double the size in comparison to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. The Chinese Encyclopaedia claims to come with at least 30,000 entries and each of these articles will approximately be 1,000 words long.

The Chinese Government is clarifying the lack of user interaction to provide authentic information. There is an assumption that this move will further deprive the people of this country to the access to information. Officials involved in this project state that the Chinese Encyclopaedia will depict the country’s version of historic events. This will put to rest a number of misconceptions about the Chinese history and culture doing the rounds. The Editor-in-chief of this project, Yang Muzhi says that this book will be a Great Wall of Culture for China. The encyclopedia will guide and lead the public in the right direction.

Author
Carrie Ann is Editor-in-Chief at Industry Leaders Magazine, based in Las Vegas. Carrie covers technology, trends, marketing, brands, productivity, and leadership. When she isn’t writing she prefers reading. She loves reading books and articles on business, economics, corporate law, luxury products, artificial intelligence, and latest technology. She’s keen on political discussions and shares an undying passion for gadgets. Follow Carrie Ann on Twitter, Facebook & Google.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA

*

2017 CURRENT ISSUE

Industry leaders Q1 2017

Highlights

Big Events, Bigger Gains

The 'Apple' Moneyball

Young Guns

The Twenty Something Silicon Valley Money Makers

Green Revolution

Better Design for Waste

Table of contents »
Subscribe Now

Past Issues

  • IndLeaders Q4 2016 212
  • IndustryLeaders Q3_2016 (212 x 300)
  • IndustryLeaders Q2_2016 (212 x 300)
  • Q1-2016
  • Q4-2015
  • Q3-2015
  • Q2 2015
  • Q1 2015
  • Q4 2015
  • Industry Leader Magazine
  • Q2 2014
  • Q1 2014
(click cover to view the magazine) VIEW ALL PAST ISSUES »

Sign up for Daily post updates

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN

CAPTCHA