China Launched the World’s Highest Bridge Once Again

China is known for its innovation all over the world, in all fields of life. In terms of architecture, it has the famous Olympic stadium in Beijing and also the Great Wall of China. But now this Asian country has beaten its own record of having the highest bridge in the entire world. The Duge Beipanjiang Bridge in China is the world’s highest bridge.

Situated in the southwest part of China, this bridge was declared the highest in the world once it opened to automotive traffic on Thursday. The time taken to build this bridge is almost three years. With the advent of this bridge, Chinese engineering has earned great value and recognition on a global scale. Experts consider such engineering to be among the best in the world. Not only are the Chinese engineers efficient at their job, but they also have the skill of creating commendable architecture at relatively cheaper costs. The bridge cost the Chinese government more than $146.7 million. This is much cheaper than the cost of constructing other such grand bridges in different parts of the world.

The Beipanjiang Bridge is constructed as a part of the 2,115 mile long Hangrui Highway. This highway connects Hangzhou to the China-Myanmar border which crosses in the Ruili region. The construction of this bridge was over by 10th September 2016, but officially the highest bridge opened for the common public this week.

Detailed information about the world’s highest bridge

The world’s highest bridge has great value from the picturesque point of view as well because it is situated amidst rugged mountains and gorges. It is a 1,341 meter-long structure, which is 565 meters above the Beipanjiang Valley. The bridge has derived its name from this valley. It has a four-lane roadway which is situated nearly two thousand feet above the Beipan River. This is equivalent to the height of a 200-storey building. Even though one can enjoy a walk on the bridge, this might prove to be a dizzying experience due to the tremendous height and the steep valley.

This bridge in China was constructed with the motive of reducing the travel time between Hangzhou and Ruili. Earlier, the time taken to cover the distance was five hours but this bridge will reduce it to almost one and a half hours. The Beipanjiang Bridge has become the world's highest bridge by taking over the Sidu River Bridge situated in Hubei.