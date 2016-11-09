Chevrolet Camaro 1LE Claims to be the Future of Racetrack Driving

The Chevrolet Camaro now introduces its 1LE version which will change the power of an ordinary model. Basically, 1LE is a kit of factory-fitted parts to increase the power of an automobile. On adding this kit, any standard V6 or V8 model of Camaro is capable of transformation into a track-ready car. This new update was announced on the 50th anniversary of the Chevrolet Camaro. The anticipation for this model is justified as with a simple update of this kit, it will uplift the driving experience of a Chevrolet Camaro 1LE.

Some automobile critics believe that this upgrade is not of particular importance to the ordinary public. But for the driving enthusiasts, it’s an absolute treat. The upgrade assures a promising performance which will be almost as good as the cars zooming on the racetracks. This has increased the excitement among the speed lovers as this car will provide a racecar experience without being one.

Origin of the Chevrolet Camaro 1LE

The Chevrolet Camaro 1LE is not a novel concept. The roll out of the first model of 1LE was in the year 1988. This step was to make Camaro carve a niche in the market of racing series automobiles. Chevrolet began with working on making certain amendments in the variations of the 1LE, in order to improve Camaro’s racetrack handling. The third generation of the Chevrolet Camaro went through a transformation. This third generation car was popular in racing events like the Player’s Challenge Series, from 1986 to 1992. After this, racing experts had suggested Chevrolet to make improvements in the vehicle. This is how the Chevrolet Camaro 1LE was born which was available in the market in 1989.

After the initial innovation, upgrades of this technology took place in various versions of the Camaro at regular intervals of time. The fourth generation of Camaro was updated by installing Koni shocks and enhancement of its handling, which went on throughout the 1990s. The upgrade of the fifth generation was put out in 2010 but it was criticized negatively for its excessive understeer.

The latest upgrade

The Chevrolet Camaro 1LE will return in 2017. This muscular car is almost racetrack ready due to its previous upgrades. This latest upgrade promises features which were never present in the Camaro. For the first time, it will have a V6-powered 1LE which will be available along with the traditional V8 model. This new 1LE package will be available with the 1LS and 2LS 3.6 liter V6 models, and also the ISS V8 model. Only the cars with a manual gearbox can attain this upgrade. It’s not valid on automatic models.

Consequently, there is a change in the external design of the Chevrolet Camaro 1LE to a certain extent. In order to enhance its handling package, there is an addition of a front splitter and rear spoiler along with matte-black hood wrap. It will also have hood vents which will camouflage the muscular power plant beneath it. To attain the 1LE package, add $5,195 to the V6 model price of $29,295. The SS 1LE package is available by adding $7,495 to the SS base price of $43,200.