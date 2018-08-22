Cereal Killer finds haven in Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar

Cereal Killer Café in London is home to over 50 types of cereal. And now, it has opened stores in Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The colorful, nostalgic eatery is the brainchild of two identical twins from Belfast, Alan and Gary Keery, who have sold over one million bowls. The store is a visual representation of the kinds of breakfast cereal they serve – analog TVs playing VHS cartoons, walls laden with toys, and rare cereal boxes.

To fund their dream café, the brothers had only raised £1,015 of their £60,000 goal (around $1,310 of $77,493) via Indiegogo, but have since found outside investment. The duo had also put £20,000 ($25,000) of their own savings.

At Cereal Killer Café, you can eat treats sourced from America, Australia, France, South Africa, and South Korea. The café offers the likes of Cap’n Crunch Sprinkled Donut, Coco Pops and Shreddies Coco Caramel with 12 types of milk (including bubble gum, crème brûlée, almond, cinnamon and soy varieties) and 20 toppings from mint Aero Bubbles to Happy Hippo. The cereals come in small medium and large bowls at £2.50/£3.00/£3.50 respectively.

You can choose from over a variety of Pop-Tarts that include Very Cherry, Blueberry Unfrosted, Confetti Cupcake and Red Velvet. It also offers cereal cocktails that mash up the most unique cereals with milk and toppings!

Over summer this year, Cereal Killer introduced a savory menu and alcoholic beverages to its ever-growing menu of novelty foods.

It recently launched its own brand of cereals which includes names such as Unicorn Poop and Salty Balls.

Back in October 2015, the brothers received death threats from an angry mob who made it clear that the vibrant establishment home to colorful cereal boxes is everything that is wrong with capitalism and gentrification. Locals came to show support when it was covered in graffiti drawn the mob.

The Cereal Killer Café isn’t the first place serving cereals. Popular U.S. chain Cereality has a similar offering.