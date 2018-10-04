Camry Hybrid makes a comeback at the Paris Motor Show 2018

Toyota Motor Corp. showcased all-new hybrid version of Camry at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. With the introduction of 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid, the company’s European hybrid line-up count now reaches 8 models.

Camry is one of the successful luxury sedan models across the world since its inception in 1987. According to the company, it accounts for current sales of 700,000 units globally.

However, due to focus deviating from diesel powertrain in the European region, Toyota stopped selling Camry in 2004.

Emphasizing on sustainable mobility, the Japanese automaker reintroduced Camry in the European market after fourteen long years. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid for Europe is identical to the model launched for the American market in 2017 but gets powerful upgrades.

New Toyota Camry Hybrid Powertrain

The new Camry Hybrid is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) design and engineering principles.

It arrives with a new 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid engine composition including a 4-cylinder petrol engine coupled with an electric motor to thrust 215bhp of power and 221nm of torque.

The engine is packed with advanced technologies such as Dual VVT-i with VVT-iE (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent system by an Electric motor) and D-4S (Direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine Superior edition)for boosting power, performance and fuel efficiency.

According to the company, 2019 Camry Hybrid goes from stop to 62mph within 8.3 seconds, while accelerates to the maximum speed of 112mph.

In addition, the new Toyota Hybrid System (THS II) comprises Sequential Shiftmatic system enabling drivers to quick gearshifts.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Exterior

With its bold and sleek aesthetics, Toyota has sold over 19 million units of Camry worldwide.

The overall dimensions of Toyota’s new Camry Hybrid are 4,885mm (L) x 1,840mm (W) x 1,445mm (H) with a wheelbase stretching up to 2,825mm. The maximum room size is 525 liters.

2019 Camry Hybrid’s front indicates a radical evolution from the existing models. The upper grille flaunts the brand logo with LED headlights set at the extreme ends, whereas the lower segment of the grille covers the entire width of the bumper zone. It displays horizontal bars adding power low & broad front.

When looked from the side-angle, the luxurious hybrid sedan seems pulled downwards due to the low bonnet and low roofline. This height difference of Camry from the ground-level further lowers its center of gravity.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Spacious Cockpit

The interior is designed keeping in mind the ergonomic dynamics of the driver as well as the passengers.

The music system, a control panel of AC, and 8-inch infotainment display are completely embedded into the flush, dark surface of the center console.

Human Machine Interface (HMI) design on the dashboard contains a mix of interactive displays –a 10-inch color head-up screen, a 7-inch driver’s multi-information screen, and lastly an 8-inch center console screen.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers two color options for the fabric and leather upholstery: one is Beige (leather), which comes together with a dark grey carpet and the upper dashboard with two tones of Beige; and the second one is Black (fabric or leather), which illuminates the new satin chrome accents inside.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Enhanced Safety

To enhance its safety, the sedan is integrated with a standard set of technologies - Pre-Collision Safety (PCS) with a Pedestrian Detection system, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with steering assist function, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Road Sign Assist (RSA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB).