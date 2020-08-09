Cadillac Showcases LYRIQ, the first from its EV portfolio

The Cadillac Lyriq EV has a new age battery system, the ultium that has reduced the use of rare earth metal in the chemistry.

Cadillac has introduced LYRIQ, the first car from its portfolio of battery-electric luxury vehicles.

The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium, GMS’s EV propulsion system. LYRIQ offers 300 miles on a full charge, based on internal testing.

Performance and technology highlights include:

the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance cruise feature, and recently updated to include lane change on demand

It comes with rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel-drive configurations

Charging options suitable for any environment at home, gas station or at office, including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2.

New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking

It comes with a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen that spans the entire viewing area of the driver

“LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs. It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”

LYRIQ has a dedicated EV architecture and has managed to eliminate any constraints that a conventional vehicle design imposes.

The Ultium battery system gives the car a lower center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution enabled by the placement of the battery pack.

The LYRIQ is driven primarily by the rear wheels, with a performance all-wheel-drive option available. The drive motor placement at the rear of the vehicle contributes more torque to the pavement without wheelspin for exhilarating acceleration and greater cornering capability. The second option of all-wheel performance with a unit placed at the front of the vehicle allows for flexibility and enhances driving performance.

The new Ultium battery system offers approximately 100 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Its in-house nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum or NCMA chemistry helps reduce the need for rare-earth materials such as cobalt. In fact, GM engineers reduced the cobalt content by more than 70 percent, compared to current GM batteries.

Additionally, the battery electronics are incorporated directly into the modules, eliminating nearly 90 percent of the battery pack wiring, compared to GM’s current electric vehicles.

Adding some fun and high-end technology is the“greeting” for a driver with a choreographed lighting sequence. It also prepares the cabin for the journey, including seat, mirror and climate system adjustments.

A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display spans the driver's viewing area and incorporates driver information details, infotainment controls, and camera views. It boasts of the highest pixel density available in the market and can display over one billion colors.

Additional technology and interactive highlights include, battery and charging monitoring and forecasting energy consumption based on usage.

Supervised remote parking uses ultrasonic sensors to help the LYRIQ park itself in parallel or perpendicular parking spaces — whether the driver is inside or outside of the vehicle.

It also comes with a new road noise cancellation technology, which takes noise cancellation to the next level by introducing more microphones and accelerometers, which improve noise cancellation abilities.

“With LYRIQ we wanted to deliver a sound experience that would transport the driver from a vehicle into a recording studio,” said Hussein Khalil, Cadillac lead audio design release engineer. “With the AKG sound system, we are able to deliver this experience along with the quality and reliability luxury customers expect.”

At launch, LYRIQ will offer a 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system that delivers exceptionally crisp and precise sound reproduction, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite music.

“The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” said Andrew Smith, executive director, Global Cadillac Design. “Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and is intended to make every drive an occasion.”

Outside LYRIQ has a low, fast roofline and wide stance that emphasize agility and convey confidence.

A distinctive “black crystal” grille in the front is one of the LYRIQ’s most unique design elements. This, along with LED signature lightings are used to choreograph a welcome greeting for the driver.

The inside design is minimalistic with much storage space

It has backlit speaker grilles, curved screens with hidden storage and, like the exterior, orchestrated lighting features.