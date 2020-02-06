Britain leading the list of Powerhouses in Offshore Wind Energy

By the year 2030, offshore wind energy installations will provide around one-third of the total energy in Britain and would create more than 27,000 new employment avenues.

Offshore wind energy or wind energy powerhouse is one of the most underused power resources of the world. Lesser than one-tenth of total wind power energy is based offshore and used. However, industry experts predict that by the year 2023, offshore wind energy will account for around one-quarter of the total world wind power generation. In the list of global wind energy powerhouses, three countries top the list: Britain, Germany and China.

Britain, global leader in offshore wind energy

According to the World Economic Forum Energy Transition Index of 2019, Britain leads the list. Britain and are in the top 20 nations which were measured against 40 criteria. The report is based on an enjoyable and successful transition to clean energy which further depends on a robust regulatory and solid framework as well as stable policies. The three leading countries comprise all these factors!

Britain

Britain (UK) is one of the efficient locations for generating wind power energy. It is also the best in Europe. The wind power generation contributed to around 18% of the total electricity generation in the UK in the year 2018. In the year 2016, wind power in the UK surpassed coal in entire electricity generation of Britain and during the first quarter of the year 2018, it surpassed the nuclear power generation in the UK for the first time. Wind powerhouse in the UK delivered the majority of the electricity in Britain by the end of 2019.

Britain is also the sixth-largest wind power producer in the world. It leads the world rating in offshore wind energy power with a more installed capacity in comparison to any country. Britain is also the home to around 34% of total wind power offshore installations. By the year 2030, it is estimated that foreign wind power will provide around one-third of the total energy of the country and would create more than 27,000 new employment avenues for the people in the industry.

Britain surpassed Denmark to become the leading country in global offshore wind power generation way back in the year 2008. However, as per a survey, it is found that around half of the citizens of the UK feel the country isn't putting in much effort to tackle climate change.

The costs of installing and managing offshore energy in Britain has halved since the year 2015, all thanks to the better government policies which encourage offshore energy production and discourages onshore wind power generation. Britain, being an island country, also helps a lot to reach such a staggering record in offshore wind power generation.

Germany

The second on the list, Germany is home to the first offshore wind power farm called the Alpha Ventus. This is a newcomer to the offshore wind power generation and started producing energy power from the year 2009. After that, the wind power farm has successfully developed and stood as one of the biggest production houses of offshore wind power energy. The farm has a total installed capacity of solid 6.4 gigawatts.

German, talking advantage of its location amidst the North as well as the Baltic Seas, the country installed a total of 136 newer wind turbines in the year 2019. Germany now accounts for a total of 28% of the offshore installations of the country. The country is implementing the installation of a link to supply the North Sea offshore power towards the state of Denmark to help it achieve the target of zero-carbon emission ambitions. The costs of offshore wind power generation have reduced so much that the German government has removed all subsidies for newer offshore wind energy for the second term.

China

The third in the list, China is looking forward to standing as the global offshore wind power leader. In the year 2019, China installed and connected more wind energy power than any other country. China plans to double from 2 to 4 gigawatts of wind energy power production by the year 2025.

The fast-developing offshore wind power sector is being driven by enormous demand in the country. It was in the year 2019 that energy consumption in China increased by 3.5%, which is one-third of the total global power demand growth. The Jiangsu Province, located in eastern China, houses the offshore wind power generation industry of China.