Boxed.com Hires Robots without Laying Off Humans

The rapid development of robotics and other such automated machinery has imposed a major threat to the job opportunities of humans. This has made the human race unwelcome towards the further progress of technology as it will steal their source of bread and butter. This might prove to be a hindrance in the dedication of humans to make the technology even better as they will always be fearful of being taken over by robots. Recently, a retail startup set aside all such fears of its employees even though it installed automated machinery as a part of its workforce. Boxed.com announced on Thursday that it is all set to fully automate one fulfillment center. This center is one of the four situated in the country of the U.S. Despite this, the company has not laid off a single employee.

This is a huge step when it comes to the threat on employment opportunities due to the advent of robots. It clearly portrays that the welfare of the employees matters to the people of the company. It is a great balance between valuing the employees’ loyalty and keeping up with science. In general, the retail industry is recently undergoing a number of job cuts along with store closures. At such a time, a startup which is just three years old has come up with a plan which is contradictory to layoffs is really commendable. This online wholesale retailer also targets the millennial generation for employment and handling of automated intelligence. This gives us an idea that Boxed.com has some well-planned strategies.

Robots working with humans at Boxed.com

After this announcement by the online retailer, market analysts expressed their surprise. This was in accordance with the fact that even though the company brought in robots, they have kept all their employees. Initially, the concept of using robots came up to cut down on wages of employees and attain precise results. But here they are making the most of the technology and also keeping their employees happy. The company has not only retained the jobs of the human employees but has also offered raises and perks. This will happen by placing those employees in various other departments be it logistics or even customer service.

Chieh Huang, the CEO of Boxed.com states that the employees who performed unskilled labor for the company will also get an opportunity to work with updated robots. The company will train them to conduct maintenance and provide service to such automated machinery. Such robots will be helpful to hunt down products from the storage facility. These will then be shipped to the customer within the assured two-day time span. This step is keeping in mind the fact that the company is growing at a rapid pace. If they have to keep up the promise of quick delivery, then they need the help of robots. Huang stresses on the company’s policy that advancement of technology must only be helpful for humanity, and not harm it.