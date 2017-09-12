BMW i Vision Dynamics is the next-level electric car concept

While a number of automakers are trying hard to give tough competition to Tesla when it comes to electric cars, there are some of them which are already confident that they will succeed in doing so. One of them is BMW. This German luxury automaker lets its products do the talking and that is the case with the BMW i Vision Dynamics as well. Despite the lack of fancy claims, this electric car is all set to challenge Tesla in terms of technology as well as design.

The i Series by BMW is a range which has proved itself to be impressive among the masses. Sadly, this exciting range has only come up with two models until now which was last released years back. After this, it seems that the automaker forgot about this range altogether. Finally, the luxury brand has come up with a new entry to this range which was declared at the Frankfurt Motor Show. This latest model is not just an updated version of the previous models but something unique altogether. Currently, only the concept car is out but it will soon be under production as assured by the German automaker. This car is not a sport or an urban car, but something out of the blue altogether.

BMW i Vision Dynamics features

The BMW i Vision Dynamics will be a four-door coupe. It will lie somewhere between a sports car and an urban city car. And the highlight of this concept car is that it will be an electric one. This clearly signifies that the automaker knows what the market demands. Adrian van Hooydonk, the senior vice president of BMW Group Design stated that the latest model aims to combine electric mobility along with the key features of a BMW. This means that it will not miss out on elegance and dynamism.

This model comes with the top speed of 200 kilometers per hour. One can go from a zero to 100 kilometers from its launch within the span of merely four seconds. The BMW i Vision Dynamics is aiming to reach the range of 600 kilometers on a single charge. This shows that the model is all set to compete with the Tesla range. Apart from this, the automaker is planning to launch at least 25 electric or hybrid cars by 2025.