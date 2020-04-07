by Anna Domanska, April 7, 2020

BMW recently unveiled the 2021 R 18 cruiser, a retro-style cruiser inspired by BMW R 5 from the ’30s. The vehicle has an open-running driveshaft, a relaxed seating setting, a double-loop frame, and a 1.8-liter horizontal two-cylinder engine that is named the Big Boxer.

BMW Company has been previewing the R 18 over the years with different mechanism projects- first a trio of concept bikes, the Concept R18, the Custom Works Zon Departed, and the Birdcage, which are the prototype versions of the Big Boxer engine. Later, the R 18/2 emerged, which gave a better idea of what the new BMW cruiser might look like. The R 18 is much similar to the R 5, with a single front headlight, pear-drop gas tank, double-loop steel frame, metal bodywork, single-seat, pinstriped paint, and a shiny chrome exhaust matching both the machines. It is astonishing how two motorcycles separated by around 84 years can look so same and demonstrates such timeless styling.

The R 18 has 1,802 cc engine and is the most potent BMW boxer ever built. The engine gives 90 horsepower at 4,750 rpm and 111 lb-ft of torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. The R 18 also has a classic setup with the telescopic front fork and 1.9-inch tubes. The centrally mounted cantilever suspension strut of the machine has travel-dependent damping and an adjustable spring preload. The rear portion has a double-sided swing-arm with an enclosed axle drive. The suspension travel at the front is 4.7 inches, while the rear has 3.5 inches. Twin-disc brakes manage braking in the bike at the front, a single-disc brake in the back, and four-piston fixed calipers.

The R 18 also comes with innovative updated features like LED lighting, an adaptive turning light, keyless ride with remote control, and hill start control. It also has Automatic Stability Control, engine drag torque control, and three drive modes like Rain, Roll, and Rock.

The bike has an easily removable rear frame, and the brake lines, clutch lines, and cable harness are also built in a way to enhance easy handlebar installation and adjustment for customization. The valve covers and belt cover are also designed outside the oil chamber for easy changing. The R 18 machine is available for pre-order now with a starting price of $18,190, including $695 destination charges. The First Edition package is $2,150.