BMW Saves the Day with Vision E3 Way

Ever thought of what city roads would be like in the near future with the increasing number of vehicles? Don’t worry if you haven’t, because BMW has done the job for us by coming up with elevated roads. BMW has revealed its new concept that can change the urban roads in near future. The concept is dubbed Vision E3 Way.

Why do we need Vision E3 Way?

Two-wheeler electric vehicles are very popular in cities where roads are extremely crowded. There are also many cities that are not safe for two-wheeler riders because of the way roads are built keeping traditional vehicles in mind. The concept is developed by the BMW’s Technology Office located in Shanghai, China.

BMW has been working with Tongji University in developing this Vision E3 Way concept. The idea deals with elevated roads that shall be paved for e-bike riders. Its aim is to reduce traffic congestion and make paths safer for everyone. The common vehicles that run on electricity are not built for the current roads that we have in major cities. Plus, they are made to compete with big cars as well as charging stations. The Vision E3 Way will be built above the regular roads. The roads will be completely covered while the cooling systems would run with the help of purified rainwater.

To know more...

The concept only allows personal transportation, thus eliminating congestion, noise, pollution, etcetera. The reason why the concept is E3 is because the ‘E’s stand for “elevated, electric, and efficient.” According to reports, the concept is designed in an economical manner. The construction costs and the difficulties faced to build it are also kept low. In regards to the assumptions made regarding it, the commuters will be connected to major traffic hubs claiming the distances upto 9 miles.

The elevated roads could help all those who do not possess a traditional car. The cities that implement the concept could also offer EV rentals, thus setting up a bike-sharing scheme that is seen in a few big cities.

BMW is all set to take part in saving energy and coming up with alternatives that could reduce the usage of fuel. The project may not work that well in places like North America or U.K. Although, places like Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, etc could take up the elevated road project perfectly well. The infrastructure could cost quite a bit. Not all cities could afford such a huge expense. But sans the money aspect, the Vision E3 Way is a decent bet to start moving towards a sustainable environment.