BMW recall to pull back 1.4 million cars from the North American market

If you are the kind of person who believes in splurging his money on a more than decent way to commute in the city, then you might already have a BMW lying in your garage. The popularity of this auto brand is such that it promises style with an impressive performance. The sporty exterior is just another added advantage which makes you want to flaunt this piece of automobile. But it seems that you will have to part ways with your beloved car for a while now. This German automaker has announced the BMW recall which is applicable to more than a million vehicles.

The number in itself is so huge that one can get an idea about the intensity of the situation. We have often heard about recalls by various automakers due to some defect in the production of that particular lot. But recalling a million vehicles clearly means that it isn’t just a production defect. Also, it must be pointed out that this BMW recall isn’t an international one. These vehicles will be recalled solely from North America. According to the official announcement made by the automaker on Friday, the reason behind such a massive safety recall is the possibility of a fire hazard. Well, better late than never!

BMW recall in order to avoid a fire under the hood

The official announcement clearly states that the BMW recall will take place in two parts. Currently, the recall is restricted to North America but if the need arises, it might expand to other countries as well. The first part of the safety recall will consist of 670,000 vehicles belonging to the U.S. 3-Series. This lot has a wiring issue that is used for heating as well as air-conditioning. If not addressed at the right time, it may overheat and result in a fire hazard.

The second part of the BMW recall includes 740,000 vehicles of the U.S. 2007-2011 batch. These vehicles have a valve heater that can later on rust and sparks a fire. According to the automaker’s spokesperson Michael Rebstock, about one million vehicles will be recalled from the U.S. and 15,000 from Canada. The work to check whether cars from other countries have to be recalled or not is still underway. These vehicles have to be returned to the official dealer of the particular city and these dealers will try to rectify the wiring which may pose a fire hazard.