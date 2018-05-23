BMW Designworks Unveils Futuristic IONITY High-Power EV Charging Station

In November 2017, a consortium of automakers united to form an extensive and reliable Pan-European High-Power-Charging (HPC) infrastructure for electric vehicles. The joint venture is known as IONITY and BMW Designworks is the in-charge of designing the advance EV charging station.

The latest EV charging station utilizes the European charging standard “Combined Charging System” (CCS) with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW (HPC). It is compatible with both present and future needs of electric vehicles. Plus, the high-powered chargers reduce the waiting time in future. This also ensures a comfortable long-distance travel in Europe. Moreover, as planned, the stations will be located at a distance of 120 km from each other for the easy accessibility.

IONITY, a joint venture of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche aims to create a network of 400 such HPC station by 2020. The Munich-based venture, IONITY boasts to cover 50 percent of the projected network strength by now through strategic partnership.

EV Charging Station Layout

BMW Designworks, the automaker's creative consultancy, has recently released a futuristic design of EV charging station. Considering themes like innovation, customer experience, safety and design, the future of e-mobility emerges bright.

Conforming to the IONITY logo, the colors of the EV charging station reflect the energy flow during the charging process. It depicts the charge status.

Next, the lightbox sets right above the lean vertical pylon appearing as if it was floating in the air. The whole body resembles a beacon, highly illuminating at night.

Above all, the layout of IONITY charging station appears simple and spacious, less messy and a treat to eyes. Sharp lines, simple constructions and surfaces along with advanced interfaces and a mixture of robust lightweight materials blend together into a comfortable ‘charging experience’. Let's hope the on-site construction looks the same!

IONITY COO Dr. Marcus Groll says "Our charging station design concept is a clear signal to our shareholders, partners and customers alike that this is the shape of things to come."

IONITY Expanding the Network

To fast track and realize its goal of Pan-European HPC network soon, IONITY has signed up agreements with Shell, Tank & Rast, OMV and Circle K. With these partnerships, now IONITY is ready to explore 18 European countries.

“The agreements with these prestigious partners constitute an important initial milestone in our relatively short company history,” says Groll. “So in the future, we will be able to offer a large number of fast charging stations at attractive sites along major roads in Europe.”

The HPC charging stations are installed directly at major roads which make e-mobility more convenient and easily accessible.