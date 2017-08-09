BMW 5 Series Touring: The deluxe wagon

We are living in an age where if one wants a car with power and comfort, an SUV is what he might wish for. At a time when electric and autonomous cars are all set to take over the auto market, automakers are trying to come up with the best technology possible to retain the importance of conventional cars. The common preference is that one opts for a compact car to avoid parking hassles or directly goes for an SUV for the comfort of one’s family. There is hardly any in between. Despite such preferences, the latest model of the BMW 5 Series has decided to promote its luxury version of a wagon.

Before the SUVs became an auto trend, station wagons were the go-to vehicle for a family road trip or a spacious car. But then the SUV came in with its stylish exterior and updated features which made people flock to it. Even today, people prefer an SUV as it offers spacious comfort along with a powerful engine. But BMW has decided to challenge this trend and make its latest station wagon stand out in the market. The BMW 5 Series Touring is the most luxurious station wagon one might have ever seen. And to add to it, it is a member of the 5 Series range by this leading automaker.

The updated BMW 5 Series

Initially, the first ever BMW 5 Series Touring was launched in the year of 1991. This model was in the form of a station wagon particularly aimed at being a family car. But the latest edition is all set to give the SUV a run for its money. It has a refined finish which is great to drive thanks to the updated technology in it. The engine comes with four cylinders in petrol as well as diesel known as 530i and 520d. The six-cylinder version in petrol and diesel is called 540i and 530d.

Coming to the design of this BMW 5 Series, the car’s skin is mainly made up of aluminum. The structure of the car is built from high-strength steels. Key parts of the car such as its brakes, suspension, seats, and others have been made in a weight-saving manner. In comparison to its older version, it is a hundred kilograms lighter. It has a boot space of 570-liters. The car comes with other storage compartments under the seats for keeping the compact equipment. The automaker claims that it is the best piece of deluxe wagon one may have ever witnessed.