Billionaire CEO’s and their Educational History

We all value an educational degree to any other professional skills certificate. However, in the real world and the practical field, it is the professional skills and expertise that counts more than the educational degrees. Many people have proved this to us over and time. Some of them are the world’s leading self-made billionaires and CEOs who run the biggest organizations in the world. America’s most popular CEO magazine lists out academic backgrounds of leading self-made billionaires:

Arash Ferdowsi

The co-founder of Dropbox, he dropped out of school during his last semester. After that, he committed himself entirely to the project he with his co-founder Drew Houston started working on in the year 2007. Dropbox at present is worth $4billion in the estimate.

Matt Mullenweg

WordPress, which now drives around 22% of the webspace, was started by this person. He dropped out of college and started working at CNET Networks from the period 2004 to 2005. After that, he quit CNET and founded Automatic, the business driver behind WordPress.com.

Mark Zuckerberg

One of the pioneer CEO’s of the world, Mark Zuckerberg, developed Facebook into one of the leading social networks of the world. Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard school in the year 2004 during his sophomore year and worked on Facebook devotedly full-time. Mark Zuckerberg is at present worth an estimate of $34.8billion.

Daniel Ek

At the age of 21, Daniel Ek founded Spotify with his teammate. He left his engineering degree studies from Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden just after eight weeks in the year 2005. Spotify now has an ever-increasing 32 million subscribers worldwide, and Ek himself is worth £190million.

Charles Culpeper

Charles Culpeper dropped out of high school and went to become the CEO and owner of one of the famous brands- Coca Cola in the late 1900s.

David Geffen

David Geffen, the billionaire founder of Geffen Records as well as the co-founder of DreamWorks, never completed college. He dropped after completing only a year.

Evan Williams

Former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Evan Williams attended the University of Nebraska for just a year and a half. After that, he went to pursue a career in IT systems and co-founded the $2.9 billion Twitter in the year 2006.

Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft, billionaire Bill Gates dropped out of the Harvard school to start his own company. Bill Gates has consistently been the world’s richest man for 13 years.

Steve Jobs

The late co-founder of Apple and Pixar, Steve Jobs dropped out of Reed College to start Apple company after just six months.

Henry Ford

Born into stricken poverty, Henry Ford never attended school, but later on, went on to build the billion Ford Motor Company and stand out as one of the richest men in the world.

Michael Dell

Founder of Dell company, billionaire Michael Dell started the Dell company from his college and later on dropped to work for the company full time.

Ray Kroc

In the year 1961, Ray Kroc purchased the McDonalds for $2.7million and transformed it into a leading multi-billion dollar company. Ray Kroc never attended school and previously also worked as a salesman.

Walt Disney

The founder of the famous Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney, dropped out of high school at the age of 16.