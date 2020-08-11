Best EV Cars 2020 | How environmentally friendly are these cars?

With global warming at its toll and people looking forward to less exploitation of natural resources like petrol and diesel, electric cars are a rage nowadays. Countries across the world are ditching petrol and diesel-powered vehicles and opting to pure-electric cars.

Some of the best picks of the current EV options of 2020 include the following:

Volkswagen ID.3

This EV comes for £29,000, a range of approx 250 miles, and charges from 0-60% in just 30 minutes. The car is available with a mid-size 58kWh battery; a smaller 45kWh battery offering 205 miles and a larger 77kWh one offering 342 miles would also be launched. A significant aspect of the ID.3 is that it is built as an electric car from the beginning. The car gives 310Nm of instant torque and has a high-output wall box is available with options for two power levels.

Porsche Taycan

This EV comes for £115,858, a range of 270 for the Turbo, 250 for Turbo S, and charges from 5-80% in just 23 minutes. It is an excellent substitute to the Tesla Model S Performance with more sleek space and body shape, high powered technology and luxurious comfort.

Tesla Model 3

With a price of £38,900 and a range of 258 or 359 (Dual Motor), the Tesla Model 3 charges from 20-80% in just 20 minutes. The Model 3 vehicle still apart for its futuristic interior, efficient satnav and updated software technology.

Vauxhall e-Corsa

With a price of £26,495 and a range of 205 miles, the Vauxhall e-Corsa charges from 0-80% in just 30 mins. The EV comes with a free wall box on offer for the first 500 customers as a lucrative offer! The Corsa is among the top 10 best-selling cars in the United Kingdom for years now.

Mini Electric

With a price of £24,400 and a range of 145 miles, the Mini Electric charges from 0-80% in 35 minutes. The Mini Electric is similar to the ICE variants, with little bright yellow electric symbol placed on the grill.

Hyundai Kona EV

This EV has a 279-mile range and comes with a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty, smartphone connectivity as well as a touchscreen infotainment system.

Audi e-Tron

This SUV is a blaster in terms of the upgraded infotainment system. It has the latest infotainment system from Audi, including giving information about how to preserve the vehicle range and what systems in the car are pulling out the most energy at any given time.

BMW i3

This EV gives a maximum range of 193 miles and has the best interiors of all the small electric cars. It gives a sustainable, and a premium feels to the passengers.

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf gave 168 miles between top-ups and was one of the most selling vehicles wherein it sold more than the combined sales of all other electric vehicles.

Mercedes EQC

The EQC remains the most sustainable and comfortable Mercedes of all time. The luxury SUV offers a silence rise of up to 259 miles.

Honda e

The Honda e is an all-electric hatchback from Honda and is available in two models- the Honda e with an 110kW electric motor and the Honda e Advance with a 113kW motor. The prices of the vehicles start from £26.