Industry Leaders." />

Aspiring Business Leaders Worldwide

, / 12 0

Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big on Big Pharma

Berkshire Hathaway’s recent position signals a bullish turn for famed investor Warren Buffett.
SHARE
C-Suite Featured Power Players
Home C-Suite Berkshire Hathaway Bets Big on Big Pharma

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has begun investing in stocks of industry leaders in the pharmaceutical sector, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday. The four major drugmakers are Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

According to a regulatory filing details, Berkshire Hathaway’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of September 30, the massive holdings company disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and $136 million in Pfizer.

Shares of the Big Pharma players rose in the after-hours trading.

Warren Buffett: “Go big or go home?”

According to the regulatory filing, Berkshire Hathaway has made several substantial changes to its portfolio. It added a $280 million stake in wireless phone company T-Mobile, and increased its General Motors Co. and Kroger Holdings. Surprisingly, the famed holdings company trimmed its position in Apple – which was by far the biggest holding – by about 3.7% or 36 million shares.

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway Big Pharma healthcare Stakes

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
(Editorial credit: Kent Sievers / Shutterstock.com)

Berkshire Hathaway also cut down on its stake in JPMorgan by more than 95%, from around 22 million shares worth over $2 billion by the end of June to less than 1 million. In addition, it sold Wells Fargo shares and excited a position in Costco Wholesale Corp. that was worth over $1.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. It has also cut its Barrick Gold position by more than 40%, despite only investing in the gold miner for the first time in the second quarter. It also reduced its holdings in PNC and M&T Bank.

Furthermore, Berkshire announced $19 billion worth of investment in the last quarter. It increased stake in Bank of America by spending more than $2 billion. Its other new investments include 5% stakes in five Japanese trading companies in the past twelve months, inking deals with Scripps and Dominion Energy.

Berkshire Hathaway’s recent position signals a bullish turn for famed investor Warren Buffett. The massive holdings company also sold its entire stakes in four major U.S. airlines at a loss in Q2 2020.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

READ THE MAGAZINE

September 2020 Issue

September 2020

Champions Of Change

  

YOU FIRST

Sign up to get our biggest stories before anybody else.

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login?

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

//

Subscribe Plan Details








Forgot Password
Back to Login

Register today to get full access to:

All articles | Magazine archives | Livestream events | Comments

LOGIN