Becoming Superhuman: The Two Minute Guide To Living Your Dreams

Two things are infinite: The Universe and Self-Doubt. You are only limited by that nagging voice in our head – the one that says “you can’t do it,” – that robs you of your ability to make your goals happen. Once you are ready and desire changes in your life, anything can happen. It will happen sooner and faster than you could ever imagine. In this article, I’ll share a few principles you need to understand to unlock your potential so you can start living your dreams:

Noise, Noise, Noise!

What keeps you up at night is suppressed emotions, lingering self-doubt, and painful subconscious perceptions. First, it is essential to free yourself from the pain, anger, and unpleasant emotions. Humans create interference, preventing themselves from expressing their genius. We often second guess ourselves, and sell-out on our own capacity to think. When fear and doubt are eliminated, there is less interference, which ultimately leads to greater clarity of thought. Furthermore, we become more intuitive and creative. If you’re willing and open, bring your attention to key things in life: develop autonomy.

Make Definite Decisions

When you truly make a decision, you need to be 100 percent committed. Fear of failure keeps us from making better-informed decisions. Start treating life like an experiment and watch yourself strength your decision-making ability. This would allow you to shift from being rigid to being open to new possibilities. Do not question your decision. Whatever is going to happen, will happen. If you don’t get good results on the first try, you can try a different option. Live in the moment, and be open to the next one.

Art of Letting Go

Most people are hostage to their emotions, rather than being in control of them. We build our entire lives around the parts of us we are unwilling to far. Such suppressed emotions often lead to ailing, unhealthy relationships, and general dissatisfaction with life. It is only by accepting our emotional injuries that we can break the wall of invulnerability. Often, we become enclosed in our own worlds and maintain complete control over our circumstances. Moreover, we avoid being hurt by our worst self at all costs. As Tim Ferriss has said, “A person’s success in life can usually be measured by the number of uncomfortable conversations he or she is willing to have.” Live with your emotions, even the most difficult and uncomfortable ones. It is only then you will be liberated.

Master these principles outlined and you will be living your dreams. You will transform your dreams into reality, regardless of how foolish or impossible they may seem.