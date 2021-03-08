 

Bank of America makes a windfall in trading revenue during Texas blackout

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


3 hours ago


RELATED POST

Texas Power Crisis led to over $1 billion loss for Vistra

Texas Power Crisis led to over $1 billion loss for Vistra

Google Launches Android Pay, Its Mobile Payments Service in the US

Google Launches Android Pay, Its Mobile Payments Service in the US

Discover Financial Tops in JD Power’s 2015 Credit Card Satisfaction Study

Discover Financial Tops in JD Power’s 2015 Credit Card Satisfaction Study




The Texas electric grid failure in the severe winter storms last month brought a windfall for the Bank of America in hundreds of millions of dollars in trading revenue from the Texas energy market.

The electric grid failure led to power prices surging across Texas as private suppliers were forced to buy power in the open market to meet their obligations. The bank’s Houston-based energy trading group had electricity contracts that soared in value when wholesale Texas power prices rose 10,000 percent to a cap of $9,000 a megawatt-hour in the third week of February.

Rebecca Babin, a senior equity trader at CIBC Private Wealth, noted that Texas’s unregulated market exacerbates the price swings as energy producers are forced to buy megawatts in the open market.

Bank of America Office in Beverly Hills

Power sold on Texas’s main grid likely totaled $10 billion based on extraordinarily high prices and demand, according to Wade Schauer, research director of America’s power and renewables at Wood Mackenzie. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas tried to regulate the prices in order to bring some relief to the chaos.

Bank of America is a part of the Texas energy market and trades in power and gas, selling products to electricity providers and others to help hedge against fluctuating prices. This resulted in BofA with an inventory of power contracts that surged in value during the blackouts. “The volatility of the energy market has heightened the value of risk management,” the bank’s website says.

Almost half the state’s capacity could not operate as the arctic freeze blocked supplies of natural gas, froze coal piles and iced wind farms.

The Texas electricity market is unique in the sense that it is the only one with its own stand-alone electricity grid. The state’s deregulated power market is fiercely competitive. ERCOT oversees the grid, while power generators produce electricity for the wholesale market. Some 300 retail electricity providers buy that fuel and then compete for consumers.

Before the storm, the state’s average retail price for electricity was at 8.6 cents per kilowatt-hour; around one-fifth lower than the national average and about half the cost of California’s.

There is not much information about how much the banks participating in the energy market have benefitted. But Macquarie, the Australian bank with Houston-based energy business, reported gains of A$300m (US$234 million) related to natural gas trading, raising its annual group profit by 5-10 percent. “So far we’re only hearing from the losers, and furthermore, we’re only hearing what the losers have chosen to tell us,” said Ross Baldick, an emeritus professor of engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Editorial credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans
Energy

Germany to pay Vatenfall, RWE, EnBw and E.ON for premature closure of nuclear plans

The German government is paying out billions of euros to energy companies EON, EnBW, RWE and Vatenfall in compensation for the closure of th...
2 hours ago
Credit Suisse withdraws $10 billion from Greensill
Financial Services

Credit Suisse withdraws $10 billion from Greensill

Greensill Capital, a provider of supply-chain financing, is facing further trouble with Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank, withdrawing $10bn of ...
3 days ago
Melrose plans to divest Nortek for $3.5 billion
Technology

Melrose plans to divest Nortek for $3.5 billion

Melrose Industries Plc, the UK buyout specialist, plans to divest its US-based Nortek division that makes heating and air conditioning produ...
3 days ago
Honda to Sell Limited Level 3 Autonomous Driving Legend Sedan
Autos

Honda to Sell Limited Level 3 Autonomous Driving Legend Sedan

Honda Motor Co Ltd plans to sell 100 of its flagship Legend sedan packed with its Sensing Elite autonomous driving features with level 3 aut...
4 days ago
U.S. Airline Industry Desperate for Next Round of Stimulus
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Airline Industry Desperate for Next Round of Stimulus

Another $15 billion in bailout funds is being considered for the hard-pressed U.S. airline industry by the US Congress, bringing a much-need...
4 days ago
Self-Driving Cars: Meet the Industry Leaders & Laggards
Autos

Self-Driving Cars: Meet the Industry Leaders & Laggards

Much like the flying car, the self-driving car has appeared frequently in sci-fi movies and TV shows. Who could forget Bruce Wayne’s favor...
5 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More