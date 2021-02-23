 

Aviva hives off French unit to Aéma Groupe for $3.9 billion

PUBLISHED BY
Anna Domanska


TAGS:


6 hours ago



UK’s leading insurer Aviva Plc has sold its French unit for 3.2 billion euros ($3.9 billion), marking the biggest deal under chief executive officer Amanda Blanc’s turnaround plan to streamline operations in the UK, Ireland and Canada. The deal significantly strengthens Aviva’s capital and liquidity with an increase in excess capital of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.95 billion) and center cash of 2.8 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva, said: “The sale of Aviva France is a very significant milestone in the delivery of our strategy.”

“It is an excellent outcome for shareholders, customers, employees and distributors. The transaction will increase Aviva’s financial strength, remove significant volatility and bring real focus to the Group.”

Aviva UK Insurer Aema Groupe Amanda Blanc

Amanda Blanc, Chief Executive Officer, Aviva

“Aéma Groupe has a strong heritage in the French insurance industry and this transaction will propel it to a top five position in the French market. I am confident Aéma Groupe will be an excellent owner of Aviva France.”

Aéma Groupe is a leading French mutual insurer with 8 million customers and revenues of over €8bn and €7.4bn of equity. It was formed in January by the merger of Aésio and Macif.

Aviva’s shares rose as much as 2.1% in early trading in London.

A tough decision

Aviva’s sale of its French operations following the sale of its shareholding in an Italian JV in November last year, as the company looks to regain dominance over its core markets.

Today’s sale covers the France life, general insurance, and asset management businesses and the shareholding in Aviva France.

The UK insurer expects to use the increased cash and capital to bolster its capital framework of debt reduction, investment for long-term growth strategies and return of excess capital to shareholders. A part of the cash proceeds will be used to fasten repayment of some of the Group’s internal loan with Aviva Insurance.

Aviva France, which is the largest part of the Group’s manage-for-value portfolio, has not remitted any dividends to Aviva Plc. in 2020.

The insurance industry has been under extreme duress for years even before the pandemic due to record low bond yields and rising regulatory costs. Many insurers including Aviva have found themselves shedding less profitable operations to stay firm in the markets.

Aviva’s French unit accounted for 20% of the company’s total revenue in 2019, according to Bloomberg. In spite of the surge in revenue, it still stands at 11th position in the French life-insurance markets which is largely dominated by banks and mutual, and 12th in general insurance, according to the company’s 2019 annual report.

Aviva’s recent deals include an agreement to sell its life-insurance unit in Vietnam and the offloading of its stake in Italian life-insurance JV with UBI Bance. The UK insurer is also in negotiations to sell its Italian life insurance business to Paris-based CNP Assurances. In addition, Allianz SE is in talks to acquire Aviva’s general insurance unit in France, according to people familiar with the matter.

Subscribe to the nation’s fastest-growing business magazine to get the latest business news and updates. 

Avatar
Anna Domanska
Anna Domanska is an Industry Leaders Magazine author possessing wide-range of knowledge for Business News. She is an avid reader and writer of Business and CEO Magazines and a rigorous follower of Business Leaders.
Leave a Comment

Recent Posts

M&T acquires People’s United Financial for $7.6 billion
Financial Services

M&T acquires People’s United Financial for $7.6 billion

In the latest series of US regional banks going in for acquisitions to enter the big boys’ club, M&T Bank has entered into a deal to b...
23 hours ago
Swiss Re reports $878 million loss driven by the pandemic effect
Financial Services

Swiss Re reports $878 million loss driven by the pandemic effect

Swiss Re Group, the reinsurance company, reported a net loss of US $878 million for 2020. The company’s net income rose to $2.2 billion fr...
2 days ago
Canada joins Australia in its unfriendly contest with Facebook
Technology

Canada joins Australia in its unfriendly contest with Facebook

The spat between Facebook and some countries asking social media companies to pay up to publish or link news content on its social media pla...
3 days ago
Digital tax law stand-off between US and EU set to escalate
Technology

Digital tax law stand-off between US and EU set to escalate

The US government has consistently rebuffed efforts by any country to tax the big tech companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Alphabet....
4 days ago
Apple 6G Plans Under Way: Giant is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology
Technology

Apple 6G Plans Under Way: Giant is hiring engineers to develop 6G wireless technology

While the 5G network is still developing worldwide, companies like Apple are somewhat researching 6G- the next generation of wireless tech...
4 days ago
Coinbase IPO: Crypto Exchange Platform Readying For Public Listing
Technology

Coinbase IPO: Crypto Exchange Platform Readying For Public Listing

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase is readying itself for public trade listing in the coming few months. The company stood at a value...
5 days ago
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
Iphone Android

© 2021 Industry Leaders Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

ID Verification powered by IDMERIT

About Us

Widely seen as a CEO's Magazine, Industry Leaders is read by corporate executives and professionals from a wide spectrum of industries and business functions. The brand has a huge and loyal patronage amongst readers for its sharp...

Read More